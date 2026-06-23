Maharashtra Monsoon Live: Rains hit parts of Mumbai and Raigad; BMC alerts citizens after IMD issues 3-hour Orange weather warning

As per the press release issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the monsoon has advanced into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra and Telangana, while covering the remaining parts of Karnataka and extending into parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.





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New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the residents in Mumbai and Raigad to exercise caution on Tuesday following a fresh nowcast warning issued, citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has issued an alert warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate rain spells, with gusty winds expected to reach speeds between 30 and 40 kmph in isolated areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an orange alert has been activated for Mumbai and Raigad as of 7:00 am today and will be in effect for the next three hours, highlighting a risk of sudden thunderstorms and lightning. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced further into several parts of Maharashtra and is likely to progress into additional areas, including Mumbai, over the next 48 hours.

As per the press release issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the monsoon has advanced into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra and Telangana, while covering the remaining parts of Karnataka and extending into parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Maharashtra Monsoon Live: