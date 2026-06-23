The Padma Awards 2026 honoured some of India’s most celebrated names, recognising their exceptional contributions to cinema, music and public life. Among the notable recipients were Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan and the late Satish Shah.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/padma-awards-2026-mammootty-r-madhavan-and-alka-yagnik-among-key-honourees-8455115/ Copy









Padma Bhushan Awards 2026 (PC: Twitter)





India’s prestigious Padma Awards once again brought together some of the country’s most admired personalities for a celebration of excellence and achievement. Held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the 2026 ceremony honoured individuals from diverse fields who have made remarkable contributions to society. From legendary actors to celebrated musicians, this year’s list featured several familiar names from the entertainment industry. While the awards themselves are a symbol of national recognition, the stories behind the recipients’ achievements make the honour even more meaningful. Among them were Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, and R Madhavan, each recognised for their contribution to Indian arts and culture.

Mammootty receives the Padma Bhushan

Veteran actor Mammootty was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema. With a career spanning more than five decades, the Malayalam superstar has delivered some of the industry’s most memorable performances and remains one of the most respected actors in the country.

#WATCH | Delhi | Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu (Video source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/XXCPOyG4pS — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

Alka Yagnik honoured with Padma Bhushan

Playback singing icon Alka Yagnik was also conferred with the Padma Bhushan. Known for lending her voice to countless chart-topping songs over the years, Yagnik has played a major role in shaping the sound of Hindi cinema. Her timeless melodies continue to resonate with audiences across generations, making the honour a fitting tribute to her enduring legacy.

#WATCH | Delhi | Eminent playback singer Alka Yagnik conferred with Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu (Video source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/ui2U9koEMy — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

R Madhavan awarded the Padma Shri

Actor R Madhavan was recognised with the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema. Over the years, Madhavan has built a successful career across multiple film industries and earned appreciation for his versatility as an actor. From romantic dramas to critically acclaimed films, his work has consistently connected with audiences. The award marks another significant milestone in his journey as an artist.

#WATCH | Delhi | Actor R Madhavan conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu (Video source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/HyhHeHiB9e — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

Late Satish Shah honoured posthumously with Padma Shri

Veteran actor and comedian late Satish Shah was honoured with the Padma Shri posthumously for his immense contribution to Indian cinema and television. The award was accepted by his cousin Arvind Mamania, on behalf of the family during the ceremony. Best known for memorable roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and Main Hoon Na, Shah left behind a legacy that continues to entertain generations.