RJ Balaji breaks silence on VFX criticism surrounding Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu, says: 'We were aware...'

RJ Balaji has finally responded to growing online discussion around the visual effects in Karuppu, explaining that the team had anticipated certain reactions even before the film reached audiences.





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RJ Balaji addresses VFX concerns in Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu (PC: Twitter)





The Tamil film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, recently arrived on OTT platforms after a strong theatrical run that impressed audiences with its grand scale and performances. While many viewers appreciated the story and Suriya’s powerful role, the film has also come under discussion for its visual effects in a few key scenes. Once it reached streaming, some users pointed out that certain CGI moments did not look as polished as expected on smaller screens, leading to a wave of online debate.

The conversation around the film soon shifted from celebration to criticism, especially focusing on its technical execution. Amid this, director RJ Balaji, who also appears in an important role in the film, responded openly and addressed the concerns. He acknowledged the feedback and explained the challenges the team faced during production, making it clear that the issues were not ignored but already known within the team.

RJ Balaji responds to VFX criticism

In a recent interview with Cineulagam, RJ Balaji reacted strongly to claims that he was addressing the issue only after OTT release. He clarified that he had already spoken about the limitations earlier as well. According to him, the team was fully aware of the areas where the visual effects did not meet expectations. He explained that large-scale VFX work often takes several months to complete and requires advance payments to CGI studios, which can sometimes delay the process.

Balaji also revealed that the production faced scheduling and financial constraints that affected the final output. These delays meant some sequences had to be completed under tight deadlines, leaving limited room for refinement. He pointed out that despite the challenges, the team tried to deliver the best possible version within the available resources.

RJ Balaji on production challenges and key scenes

Speaking about specific sequences, RJ Balaji mentioned the action-heavy portions. He admitted that the team used limited shots in certain segments to manage time and production pressure. He also shared that the team expected viewers to notice these shortcomings once the film reached OTT platforms. He admitted that the team knew audiences would notice the shortcomings once the film arrived on OTT.

He said, “We were aware that we hadn’t delivered our best work in those portions,” While the intent was to maintain storytelling impact, some compromises were unavoidable due to technical limitations.

Balancing praise and criticism on Suriya’s film

RJ Balaji further spoke about how filmmakers must accept both appreciation and criticism equally. He said that while positive responses are always encouraging, negative feedback is equally important for growth. He admitted that certain aspects of Karuppu could have been handled better with improved planning, especially in terms of budgeting and execution timelines.

He added that the team has learned from the experience and will aim for better coordination in future projects. Despite the criticism, he noted that a large section of the audience continues to enjoy the film on OTT just as they did in theatres.

About Karuppu

Karuppu follows a powerful guardian deity who takes human form as a lawyer to battle corruption within the legal system. After completing a successful theatrical run, earning around Rs 304 crore globally, the film premiered on Prime Video on June 12, just 28 days after its theatrical release.