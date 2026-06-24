40 Indian Student Ambassadors selected to drive EU-India academic and people-to-people exchange; Deepening the people-centered dimension of the EU-India Strategic Partnership 

The European Union has awarded 75 Indian students the prestigious two years-long Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree (EMJMD) scholarships for the 2026–2028 academic cycle, cementing India’s position as the top recipient of these scholarships since 2004 and placing it among the top three countries globally for this year’s intake. With nearly 100,000 Indian students currently pursuing higher education studies across Europe, the continent continues to be a preferred destination for Indian students seeking world-class academic and research opportunities. To further strengthen academic and people-to-people connect, the EU also announced the launch of the EU-India Student Ambassadors’ Network, which will bring together 40 student ambassadors from 20 Indian universities. The network aims to raise awareness about European academic and research opportunities, while fostering deeper engagement about the EU-India partnership among youth across India.

To celebrate this year’s achievements, the Delegation of the European Union to India hosted a pre-departure ceremony in New Delhi, bringing together the selected scholars, EU Member State representatives, alumni, and key education stakeholders. The event served as a platform to prepare the students for their upcoming academic journey across Europe. The departing cohort will get an opportunity to study at leading universities in 15 European countries, including France, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Germany, Italy, Poland, Austria, Hungary, the Netherlands, Greece, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Romania, and Lithuania, as well as affiliated institutions in other European and partner nations.

The 2026 cohort will pursue interdisciplinary master’s programmes in cutting-edge fields that align with both the EU and Indian strategic priorities, including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, smart urban development, renewable energy, nanosystems, vaccinology, pharmaceutical sciences, gender studies. Additionally, students have selected programmes in literature, cultural studies, and social sciences, reflecting the broad spectrum of academic exchange between the two regions. This year’s selection also continues the positive trend of near-equal gender representation among Indian recipients, highlighting inclusive participation in higher education.

Congratulating the students, H.E. Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union, said, “Erasmus+ is more than a scholarship- it’s a passport to a first-class experience. This programme opens doors for Indian students to cutting-edge European education, to the richness and diversity of cultures, and to networks that bring our two continents closer. These students won’t just earn a degree; they will develop the skills and perspectives needed to facilitate the mobility of talent, which will power the India- Europe strategic partnership.” Reflecting on the EU-India Student Ambassadors Network, he added, “This initiative is about grounding our partnership at the people’s level and building a human bridge of knowledge and mutual understanding. Besides guiding them on opportunities to study in

Europe and strengthening university collaborations, these ambassadors will be agents of positive change. They will inspire young minds across India to discover, connect, and engage with the EU, shaping a vibrant, shared future for our two regions.”

EU India Student Ambassadors Network

The EU-India Student Ambassadors’ Network is designed to amplify awareness of European higher education and research opportunities, while creating a peer-driven community that strengthens ties between young citizens from India and the EU. The 40 ambassadors, selected from 20 universities across 14 states and union territories, represent a diverse and inclusive cross-section of India’s academic landscape. Aligned with the EU-India Strategic Agenda’s focus on youth, innovation, and knowledge-sharing, this pan-India network builds a peer-to-peer community. By empowering these diverse young leaders, the programme ensures that grassroots academic and cultural ties keep thriving, creating a continuous, meaningful exchange of ideas.

The cohort includes students from top-ranked technical and research institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, and Indian Institute of Science, as well as prominent multidisciplinary universities, including Jawaharlal Nehru University, the University of Delhi, and the University of Mumbai. The network also draws from emerging innovation hubs, such as the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, and regional academic leaders, like Panjab University, the University of Rajasthan, Gauhati University, and the University of Calicut, ensuring a pan-Indian reach.

As the EU’s flagship programme for international mobility, Erasmus+ remains a cornerstone of EU-India cooperation in higher education. Since 2004, the programme has awarded more than 7500 short-term and long- term scholarships to Indian nationals, and over 2,500 Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees, which is one of the most competitive and prestigious academic opportunities globally.

Europe is home to over 4000 higher education institutions, ranging from leading research establishments to smaller, teaching-focused colleges. With over 5,000 institutions, 17.5 million tertiary education students, 1.35 million educators, and 1.17 million researchers, Europe is a thriving hub for higher education and cutting-edge research. The rising number of Indian students in Europe, now close to 100000, reflects Europe’s standing as a premier destination for quality higher education. Through programmes like Erasmus+, the EU continues to invest in India’s talent, nurturing a new generation of globally minded professionals who will drive innovation and collaboration between the two regions.

Erasmus+ Beyond Student Exchange: Fostering University Cooperation

Erasmus+ is more than just a student exchange program; it’s a catalyst for cooperation between Indian and European universities. This year, we’ve seen significant milestones:

Capacity Building in Higher Education action (CBHE): Indian universities have been part of 16 CBHE projects from 2021 so far. These two to three years projects aim to modernise and reform higher education institutions by developing new curricula, improving governance, and enhancing university – industry linkages. They also support national authorities in education policy reforms.

Jean Monnet Actions are awarded to eminent Indian professors, recognizing their excellence in teaching European Studies. Since 2021, 17 projects involving Indian academics have been awarded.

About the Erasmus+ Programme:

The Erasmus+ programme, launched in 1987, stands for European Region Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students. It is the European Union’s flagship initiative for international mobility and academic exchange. Now in its most ambitious phase (2021–2027), Erasmus+ is the world’s largest mobility and academic exchange programme supporting education, training, youth, and sport. With a budget of €26.2 billion (INR 2,09,694 crore), it offers opportunities for students, educators, researchers, and institutions worldwide to study, teach, train, and collaborate across borders. Since 2004, nearly 100,000 global students have benefited from the Erasmus Mundus program, solidifying its role in fostering international academic collaboration and excellence

The Erasmus Mundus Joint master’s degree (EMJMD) offers an international study programme, jointly delivered by an international consortium of higher education institutions. The scholarship is awarded on a competitive basis by annual call of proposals and covers tuition fee, travel costs and living allowance. Since 2004, nearly 100,000 students have benefited from the Erasmus Mundus program, solidifying its role in fostering international academic collaboration and excellence. Erasmus Mundus programme catalogue

EU-India Educational Ties: As the EU and India mark over 60 years of diplomatic relations, education exchange and youth mobility remain at the heart of the strategic partnership. Over the past decades, EU-India educational and people-to-people ties have grown significantly. Thousands of Indian students now choose Europe for its quality, diversity, and affordability in higher education. Erasmus+ has become a key platform for academic mobility, cultural exchange, and global networking. Future collaboration is expected to deepen through joint research, higher education collaboration, and technological collaboration— closely aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and the global education needs.