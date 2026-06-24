Good news for Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2027 season, could leave Mumbai Indians to join THIS IPL title-winning team

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is on his way out of the franchise after his side finished in ninth place in IPL 2026 season.





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Hardik Pandya is set to leave Mumbai Indians before IPL 2027. (Photo: IANS)





The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 trade window is already active with Rishabh Pant traded from Lucknow Super Giants to Delhi Capitals in exchange for Kuldeep Yadav. But Rishabh Pant is not the only high-profile cricketer in line to be traded ahead of next year with Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya set to join a new team. Pandya may have played his final game for Nita Ambani’s MI team in IPL 2026 after the side failed to progress to the Playoffs and finished in 9th place.

It has now emerged that three-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders have reached out to Mumbai Indians for a possible trade of Pandya. According to a report by PTI news agency, sources close to the development are indicating that talks have already taken place between KKR’s senior management and MI owners over Pandya.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned KKR had approached MI for the first time over Pandya towards the end of the IPL 2026 season. The report also goes on to add that Pandya could become the new KKR skipper in IPL 2027 by replacing Mumbai and former India batter Ajinkya Rahane.

The KKR team management feels that Rinku Singh is being groomed as a vice-captain but isn’t ready to take over as full-time captain of the franchise yet.

“Ajinkya Rahane was always a stop-gap arrangement for KKR and he was always going to be released after this season. The KKR top brass had approached MI owners towards the end of last season but since Reliance’s Annual AGM was round the corner, IPL trade discussions weren’t a priority at that stage. However, it has been learned that KKR have once again approached MI’s top leadership and there have been a few rounds of discussions,” the source was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

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The report also stated that KKR are considering the option of an all-cash deal for Pandya but it isn’t clear whether MI would prefer cash or prefer a player exchange like DC and LSG. The IPL regulations state that cricketers cannot independently negotiate transfers with franchises. All discussions must take place between franchises, while a player’s consent remains mandatory for any trade to be completed. If a player refuses a proposed move, he must instead be released into the auction pool.

Pandya was retained for Rs 16.35 crore by Nita Ambani’s MI ahead of IPL 2026 season. He only managed to score 206 runs in 10 matches and claimed 4 wickets. MI finished in 9th place with 10 losses in 14 matches so far.

Former England captain Vaughan had floated KKR as a potential team for Hardik Pandya back in May while speaking to Cricbuzz website. He had even proposed an unlikely swap involving Australian all-rounder Cameron Green.

“Replace him with Cameron Green. If he wants to carry on as captain, then he’d better be with a fresh setup. Maybe KKR. Kolkata will be looking for a new captain. That’s why the Green-Hardik swap,” Vaughan had said.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals also in race

KKR are not the only team chasing Hardik Pandya. Rajasthan Royals have also reportedly approached MI regarding a potential swap involving Yashasvi Jaiswal and Hardik Pandya. However, it remains unclear whether those discussions progressed beyond the initial stage.

But RR may not attract Hardik Pandya as much as the franchise featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have invested in Riyan Parag as a possible long-term captain.