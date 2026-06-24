Nikon’s 2026 camera lineup caters to everyone from first-time creators and travel enthusiasts to serious photographers and videographers. The range spans compact bridge cameras with powerful zoom lenses and full-frame mirrorless models capable of 6K RAW video, with prices starting at Rs. 66,995. Features such as EXPEED 7 processing, subject-tracking autofocus, and 4K UHD video are available across multiple models, while sensor size, zoom range, lens interchangeability, and video capabilities remain the key factors that separate one camera from another.



83x zoom, full-frame sensors, and 6K RAW video: Four Nikon cameras for Indian buyers in 2026



During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, shoppers can purchase their preferred Nikon camera at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Models can be browsed on Bajaj Mall, compared by sensor size, zoom range, video capability, and lens kit, and purchased at any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, the cost can be split into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer.

Top-selling Nikon cameras to buy in India in June 2026

Shoppers can compare Nikon camera prices, sensor size, zoom range, video capability, and lens compatibility before visiting a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store.



1. Nikon Z50II KIT 16-50 LENS Camera (Black)

Price: Rs. 91,645

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 7,313/month

This compact mirrorless camera suits beginners and content creators. The 16-50mm kit lens is useful for daily photography, travel, portraits, and short videos.

Key features/specifications:

20.9MP CMOS sensor for detailed photos

EXPEED 7 image processor for faster performance and better subject detection

4K UHD video recording

Vari-angle monitor for flexible framing

2. Nikon 16 MP Digital Camera Black (P950)

Price: Rs. 66,995

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 5,374/month

This Nikon camera is suitable for buyers who want strong zoom capabilities without changing lenses. It works well for travel, wildlife, bird photography, and distant subjects.

Key features/specifications:

16MP CMOS sensor for still photography

83x optical zoom for distant subjects without a separate telephoto lens

4K UHD video recording for travel and outdoor footage

3.2-inch vari-angle LCD for flexible composition

3. Nikon P1100 Camera (Black)

Price: Rs. 83,695

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 6,917/month

This camera offers extreme zoom in an all-in-one body. It is useful for wildlife and outdoor photography where changing lenses may not be convenient.

Key features/specifications:

125x optical zoom for capturing distant subjects

3000mm-equivalent zoom range for super-telephoto photography

Dual Detect Optical VR for image stabilisation

4K UHD video recording for outdoor and travel footage

4. Nikon Z6III BODY Camera (Black)

Price: Rs. 1,99,995

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 7,016/month

This full-frame mirrorless camera suits aspiring photographers, creators, and professionals. It is suitable for weddings, events, portraits, travel, and content creation.

Key features/specifications:

Full-frame 24.5MP sensor with strong low-light performance

EXPEED 7 image processor for faster autofocus and subject detection

RAW video up to 6K/60p and 4K UHD/120p

Built-in Wi-Fi for image transfer and file management



Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

How to buy a Nikon camera from Bajaj Finance partner stores

Splitting the cost of a new Nikon camera into monthly instalments makes the upgrade significantly more manageable. Shoppers can follow these steps to complete the purchase:



Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare Nikon camera models before visiting a store. Check pre-approved eligibility: The pre-approved loan limit can be verified on the Bajaj Finance website using a registered mobile number and OTP verification. Find a partner store: Shortlisted models can be checked at 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities. Check the model in person: In-store staff can assist with evaluating image quality, zoom range, and key features. Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh is available through the Bajaj Finance Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan, with zero down payment on select models and tenures from 3 to 60 months. Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed immediately and the Nikon camera can be taken home the same day.

With limited-time offers during the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, now is the right time to bring home a new Nikon camera.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.



To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.