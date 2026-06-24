Aashirvad Sooryavanshi following his brother Vaibhav’s footsteps as 10-year-old smacks 168 off 119

Just as 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi prepares for his much anticipated international debut against Ireland in Belfast, his family has another reason to celebrate. It seems as if the Sooryavanshi household in Samastipur has produced yet another batting talent. Vaibhav’s 10-year-old younger brother Aashirvad Sooryavanshi, who recently made headlines by smashing his maiden career century, is on the news once again.

Playing for a Cricket Academy based in Tajpur, Samastipur, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s younger brother had showcased his immense potential by scoring a brilliant 103 runs off just 87 balls. His highly aggressive and entertaining knock was powered with 20 boundaries and a towering six.

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Aashirvad’s milestone is even more remarkable considering he only started formal cricket training about six months ago.

Just a few days after hitting his first century, Aashirvad has smacked 168 off just 119 balls in a local match between Rishabh XI and Vaishali XI. His father Sanjeev Sooryavanshi expressed his delight online by asking fans to shower Aashirvad with the same love and blessings they have given to Vaibhav.

“My younger son Ashirvad Sooryavanshi has scored his first century in a practice match today. I request everyone to continue showering him with love and blessings,” Sanjeev Sooryavanshi wrote. He confidently noted his goal to mold the 10-year-old into an excellent cricketer over the next two years.

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Aashirvad’s 119-ball 168-run knock helped Rishabh XI beat Vaishali XI in that match. If trained correctly, then he surely has the capability of becoming just like his elder brother Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gearing up for his debut

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed 94 off just 29 recently during the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Nation ODI series final in Dambulla, is gearing up for his international debut in Ireland. Sooryavanshi was included in the 15-man squad for the two T20Is to be played in Belfast and there are high possibilities of the teenager getting his first major breakthrough.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India were forced to include Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the side on the back of the teenager’s sensational performance in the 2026 Indian Premier League season. The 15-year-old had won the Orange Cap for scoring the most (776) runs. He was also adjudged as the Emerging player of the season for his exceptional season.

The 1st and 2nd T20I between India and Ireland will take place on June 26 and 28 respectively in Belfast.