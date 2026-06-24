Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna film just Rs 5 crore away from Rs 100 crore club

Cocktail 2 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor’s film has now reached an estimated worldwide gross of Rs 95 crore. With only Rs 5 crore more needed, the film is on track to enter the Rs 100 crore club.





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Cocktail 2 (PC – Twitter)





Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Despite receiving mixed critical reviews, Cocktail 2 continues to enjoy strong support from audiences. Released in theatres on June 19, the romantic comedy-drama starring Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon is witnessing an impressive run at the worldwide box office. Within just five days of release, the film has moved close to entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

Cocktail 2 inches closer to the Rs 100 crore mark

The Shahid Kapoor–Kriti Sanon starrer opened to an impressive worldwide gross of approximately Rs 20.20 crore on Day 1. Collections saw a major jump on Saturday, with the film earning Rs 30.75 crore in a single day, taking its two-day worldwide total to Rs 50.95 crore. The momentum continued over the weekend, with the film collecting Rs 25.30 crore on Day 3. It earned Rs 9.53 crore on Monday and added another Rs 9.82 crore on Day 5.

According to reports by Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 has now reached an estimated worldwide gross of Rs 95 crore. With only Rs 5 crore more needed, the film is on track to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Cocktail 2 performs strongly overseas

While Homi Adajania’s directorial has seen a moderate response at the Indian box office, its overseas performance tells a different story. The film has collected Rs 22.25 crore internationally in just five days, indicating strong audience interest abroad. Cocktail 2 is performing particularly well in key overseas markets, including the Middle East, North America, and the United Kingdom.

Although the film’s worldwide gross stands at Rs 95 crore, its India net collection has reached Rs 60.90 crore so far. On Day 5 (Tuesday), the film earned Rs 6.65 crore at the domestic box office.

Among the major markets, Jaipur emerged as the strongest performer with an overall occupancy of 33 per cent, followed closely by Delhi-NCR at 30.8 per cent. Mumbai recorded an occupancy of 25.5 per cent, while Chennai registered 26.5 per cent despite having a comparatively lower number of shows. Pune reported 23.5 per cent occupancy, whereas Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Lucknow maintained occupancy levels in the range of 18 to 19 per cent.