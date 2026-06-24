Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD issues Orange alert as heavy downpour likely in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur

In the last 24 hours until 6 am on Tuesday, the catchment areas of Mumbai’s lakes received a total of 89 mm of rainfall. Middle Vaitarna received the highest rainfall at 55 mm, followed by Bhatsa at 16 mm of rainfall, and Modak Sagar received 13 mm of rainfall.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/mumbai-rains-live-maharashtra-imd-orange-alert-thunderstorm-pune-sangli-nagpur-nashik-satara-thane-devendra-fadnavis-bmc-statement-8455617/ Copy









Mumbai Rains





New Delhi: The people of Mumbai woke up to heavy overnight rains, which disrupted suburban train services and prompted authorities to close schools. Parts of the metropolis received more than 200 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am, officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunder and lightning in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

The island city recorded an average rainfall of 195 mm, while the western suburbs received 208 mm and the eastern suburbs 167 mm during the 24 hours ending at 8 am, according to civic data. The southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date, bringing widespread rainfall across the city and suburbs and much-needed relief from the sweltering heat. The overnight rain, however, led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city by Wednesday morning, affecting road traffic and the daily commute of thousands of residents.

In the last 24 hours until 6 am on Tuesday, the catchment areas of Mumbai’s lakes received a total of 89 mm of rainfall. Middle Vaitarna received the highest rainfall at 55 mm, followed by Bhatsa at 16 mm of rainfall, and Modak Sagar received 13 mm of rainfall. Only Vihar and Tulsi lakes have remained dry. So far this year, the catchment areas have received a total of 108 mm of rainfall.

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: