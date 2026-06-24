FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 qualification at stake as Canada host Switzerland in their Group B finale

Co-hosts Canada and Switzerland face off at BC Place in Vancouver for their final Group B match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both teams enter the fixture tied at the top of the group with 4 points each after one win and one draw. The Canadians will be hoping to reach the knockouts for the first time in their history.

Canada comes into the game beaming with confidence following a historic 6-0 thrashing of previous edition’s hosts Qatar. It marked the Canadian team’s first-ever men’s FIFA World Cup victory and it arrived at the right time.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Brazil vs Scotland Live Streaming Info: Neymar to return as Brazilians eye berth in Round of 32

However, the win was bittersweet as midfielder Ismael Kone was subject to a poor and tournament ending challenge from Qatar’s Assim Modibe whose tackle was so rough that Kone ended up getting his left leg broken. The Canadian midfielder was rushed into the hospital subsequently with almost every player on the pitch watching over him in sheer disbelief.

But the good news is that Ismael Kone has underwent a successful surgery and has begun his recovery. It will be interesting to see if Canada will struggle in his absence, especially against tonight’s opponents Switzerland.

The Europeans are sitting in a strong position after securing a solid 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier in their second group stage outing on June 19. That victory had come after the Swiss team blew their narrow 1-0 lead against Qatar late into the 2nd half in their Group B opener.

But against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland showcased their true attacking prowess, something they will have to execute perfectly against an energetic Canadian team.

Also Read: Lionel Messi turns 39: Top 10 incredible facts about Argentina legend

Jesse Marsch’s Canada must rely on heavy, selective pressing to disrupt the veteran Swiss midfield. With Kone injured, Alphonso Davies and Jacob Shaffelburg will need to use their blistering pace to exploit the flanks.

How can both teams qualify?

The qualification scenarios for the round of 32 are clear-cut. A draw is the ideal result for both sides as it would automatically send both Canada and Switzerland through to the knockout stages. If there is a winner, that team will comfortably top Group B and secure home-field advantage for Canada in the next round.

For the losing team, qualification will becomes a bit more difficult. They would remain on 4 points and have to hope that neither Bosnia and Herzegovina nor Qatar, who both currently sit on one point, can catch them on goal difference in the other group match. Since Canada has a massive goal difference of +6 compared to Switzerland’s +3, the Canadians have a much safer path in case things go wrong.