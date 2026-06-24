IMD weather forecast June 25: Widespread rainfall and severe lightning to impact 14 states, including West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Odisha

IMD issues a severe weather alert for June 25, warning of widespread rainfall, active lightning, and 70 kmph thundersqualls across 14 states including West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Maharashtra.





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IMD rain- File image (PTI)





IMD weather forecast June 25: An intensifying monsoon current is set to trigger widespread weather disruptions across central, eastern, and western India on June 25, 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued severe warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall alongside high-velocity thundersqualls reaching up to 70 kmph in multiple states. With moderate to severe lightning activity also on the horizon, urban areas should brace for potential waterlogging, while commuters are advised to plan ahead for localized transport delays. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issued by the IMD for June 25.

IMD weather forecast June 25: Check area-wise weather forecast

Northwest India: High-velocity thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph (gusting to 70 kmph) and duststorm activity are expected over West Rajasthan.

Read more:

IMD weather forecast June 24: Monsoon progresses in Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar; thunderstorms, lightning in Delhi NCR



Central India: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall will impact Vidarbha. West Madhya Pradesh faces thundersqualls (50–60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph), while East Madhya Pradesh will experience isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 60 kmph. Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated in Vidarbha, alongside moderate to severe lightning activity across the region.

Also read: IMD weather forecast June 19: Strong winds and dust storms in Rajasthan, thunderstorms in Delhi NCR | Check detailed forecast

East India: Odisha is slated for fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy downpours. Thundersqualls up to 70 kmph are predicted for Jharkhand and Bihar, while Gangetic West Bengal will see isolated to scattered showers. Isolated heavy rainfall is also forecasted for Jharkhand amidst widespread moderate to severe lightning warnings.

West India: Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will experience fairly widespread to widespread rain, threatened by severe thundersqualls of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.

South Peninsular India: Weather remains comparatively subdued with isolated to scattered rainfall projected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy overnight rains on Wednesday, while all major subways in the city stayed open and traffic movement was largely smooth, officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and Palghar at 4 am on Wednesday, valid for three hours, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, intense to very intense rainfall, and winds of 40-60 kmph.

Also read: IMD weather forecast June 22: Thunderstorm, heavy rain alert issued for 17 states, Northeast; check detailed forecast

The alert was downgraded to an orange alert at 7 am for the next three hours, with moderate to intense spells of rain forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Sindhudurg districts.