Hina Khan REACTS to Ketan Agarwal’s brutal death, expresses anguish over Pune murder case: 'Sach kehna itna...'

Hina Khan reacted strongly to the Ketan Agarwal case on social media





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/hina-khan-reacts-to-ketan-agarwals-brutal-death-expresses-anguish-over-pune-murder-case-sach-kehna-itna-mushkil-ho-gaya-hai-8455878/ Copy









Hina Khan voices shock over Ketan Agarwal’s murder (PC: Twitter)





Hina Khan reacted strongly to the Ketan Agarwal case on social media, sharing a heartfelt note. She said that in today’s time, speaking and hearing the truth has become very difficult. She added that it seems easier for some people to take a life than accept the truth, calling the incident heartbreaking and tragic.

See Hina Khan’s Instagram Story here

*This copy is getting updated.*