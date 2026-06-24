Hina Khan REACTS to Ketan Agarwal’s brutal death, expresses anguish over Pune murder case: 'Sach kehna itna...'

Hina Khan reacted strongly to the Ketan Agarwal case on social media
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Hina Khan reacted strongly to the Ketan Agarwal case on social media, sharing a heartfelt note. She said that in today’s time, speaking and hearing the truth has become very difficult. She added that it seems easier for some people to take a life than accept the truth, calling the incident heartbreaking and tragic.
See Hina Khan’s Instagram Story here
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