The Times of Bengal

Hina Khan REACTS to Ketan Agarwal’s brutal death, expresses anguish over Pune murder case: ‘Sach kehna itna…’

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Hina Khan reacted strongly to the Ketan Agarwal case on social media






Hina Khan REACTS to Ketan Agarwal’s brutal death, expresses anguish over Pune murder case: 'Sach kehna itna...'

Hina Khan voices shock over Ketan Agarwal’s murder (PC: Twitter)


Hina Khan reacted strongly to the Ketan Agarwal case on social media, sharing a heartfelt note. She said that in today’s time, speaking and hearing the truth has become very difficult. She added that it seems easier for some people to take a life than accept the truth, calling the incident heartbreaking and tragic.

See Hina Khan’s Instagram Story here


Read more:
‘She could have simply refused’: Grieving parents of Ketan Agarwal, Pune man killed by fiancee and her friend at Lohagad Fort, reveal details of stolen passport, Bali Trip

*This copy is getting updated.*



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