Lionel Messi turns 39: Here are Argentina legend’s best FIFA World Cup Stats and major trophies won

From breaking Miroslav Klose’s goalscoring record in the 2026 tournament to lifting 45 career trophies, a look at the historic numbers behind the Argentina icon as he celebrates his 39th birthday





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Lionel Messi celebrates his goal at the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Image credits: IANS)





Lionel Messi turns 39 today and fans are wondering if he can guide Argentina to another World Cup title this year. Argentina has started its title defense perfectly, winning its first two matches, with Messi scoring every single goal for the team so far.

In fact, Messi has scored all five of Argentina’s goals in the tournament. He opened the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a hat-trick in a 3-0 win against Algeria. He followed that up with two goals against Austria in their second Group J match, leading Argentina to a 2-0 victory.

With his latest goals, Messi broke Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 goals to become the all-time leading goal scorer in men’s World Cup history. Messi now has 18 World Cup goals to his name, giving himself the perfect present just before his 39th birthday. On this occasion, here are some of his best statistics and trophies won.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Zee5 adds Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri to expert panel

FIFA World Cup Statistics

Messi has participated in six FIFA World Cup tournaments (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026), a feat unmatched in men’s football history. Over his World Cup career, he has achieved the following milestones:

Goals: 18 goals. His goals during the 2026 group stage pushed him past Germany’s Miroslav Klose, making him the outright highest scorer in men’s World Cup history.

Assists: 9 assists. He holds the record for the most assists recorded in World Cup knockout matches.

Appearances: 32 matches. Messi holds the all-time record for the most appearances made by any player in World Cup history.

Golden Balls: 2 awards. He is the only player to win the tournament’s Best Player award twice, earning the honors in 2014 and 2022.

Major Trophies Won

Messi has won a total of 45 official trophies throughout his professional career for Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami. This makes him the most successful player in football history in terms of collective honors.

International Trophies (Argentina)

FIFA World Cup: 1 (2022)

Copa América: 2 (2021, 2024)

CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions (Finalissima): 1 (2022)

Summer Olympic Gold Medal: 1 (2008)

FIFA World Youth Championship (U20): 1 (2005)

Major Club Trophies

UEFA Champions League (Barcelona): 4 (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

La Liga (Barcelona): 10 (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019)

Copa del Rey (Barcelona): 7

FIFA Club World Cup (Barcelona): 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

UEFA Super Cup (Barcelona): 3

Ligue 1 (Paris Saint-Germain): 2 (2022, 2023)

Leagues Cup (Inter Miami): 1 (2023)

Supporters’ Shield (Inter Miami): 1 (2024)

Alongside these team achievements, Messi has claimed 8 FIFA Ballon d’Or awards and 6 European Golden Shoes, making his individual and team records the most extensive in the sport.

When will Lionel Messi play next in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Lionel Messi will be in action on Sunday, June 28 in Argentina’s last Group J match against Jordan at the Dallas Stadium.