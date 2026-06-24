Mirzapur: The Movie update – Teaser of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film will release on…

Mirzapur movie: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal starrer is known for its intense drama, power struggles and iconic characters, the franchise’s teaser will be released on June 25.





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Mirzapur The Movie (PC – Twitter)





The excitement around Mirzapur: The Movie has gone up a notch after the makers announced the release date of the film’s teaser on Wednesday. Fans of the hit crime drama franchise will finally get their first official glimpse of the big-screen adaptation when the teaser drops on Thursday, June 23 at 12 PM. Sharing the announcement on social media, Excel Movies teased fans with a signature Mirzapur style message. The post read, “Jo aaya hai, woh jaayega bhi, bas marzi Kaleen Bhaiya ki hogi. Aapka swagat karte hain bade parde par. #MirzapurTheMovie, teaser out tomorrow at 12 PM.”

The announcement has created a wave of excitement among fans who have been waiting to see the world of Mirzapur move from streaming to cinemas. Known for its intense drama, power struggles and iconic characters, the franchise now gears up for its next chapter on the big screen.

Producer Farhan Akhtar also confirmed the announcement on his social media handle. Adding to the excitement, the makers unveiled a new character poster from Mirzapur: The Movie, giving fans a powerful glimpse of Pankaj Tripathi returning as his iconic character, Kaleen Bhaiya. The newly released poster presents the feared crime lord in his signature intense avatar, hinting at the high-stakes drama and fierce power struggle that await audiences.

One of the posters features Kaleen Bhaiya standing against a fiery backdrop, reinforcing the gritty and ruthless world that Mirzapur is known for. Another poster showcases an empty royal throne placed at the centre of a corridor lined with rifles and weapons on both sides. Surrounded by a dramatic golden glow, the throne symbolises the battle for power that has always remained at the heart of the Mirzapur universe.

The poster carries the tagline, “Gaddi hai toh hum hain,” highlighting the relentless chase for power and control.

Principal photography for the film wrapped in February 2026, a milestone confirmed earlier by lead cast members Shweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal.

Speaking about the cast, Divyenndu is set to return as Munna Bhaiya — a character whose death in the second season appeared to mark the end of his journey. The core cast also remains intact, with Pankaj Tripathi reprising his role as Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, alongside Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, and Abhishek Banerjee as Subodh, popularly known as Compounder.

Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who helmed several key episodes of the original series. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.