The Times of Bengal

Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers flood roads, are schools, colleges closed today as IMD issues red alert? Orange alert for Thane

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Mumbai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai for very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Will schools and colleges be closed today? Check the weather forecast here.






mumbai rain

Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers flood roads, are schools, colleges closed today as IMD issues red alert? Orange alert for Thane | Images: ANI


Mumbai Rains: Mumbai city witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday night as the monsoon intensified in parts of Maharashtra. Following the continuous heavy rainfall since last night, several major roads were filled with rainwater, resulting in severe waterlogging. Major traffic disruptions were also witnessed during the peak office hours due to the waterlogging. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Maximum City and Palghar for heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

 


Read more:
Mumbai pre-monsoon Big Update: City receives heavy rains, BMC issues alert after IMD’s downpour forecast; Pune, Nagpur, Nashik likely to…





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