Mumbai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai for very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Will schools and colleges be closed today? Check the weather forecast here.





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Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers flood roads, are schools, colleges closed today as IMD issues red alert? Orange alert for Thane | Images: ANI





Mumbai Rains: Mumbai city witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday night as the monsoon intensified in parts of Maharashtra. Following the continuous heavy rainfall since last night, several major roads were filled with rainwater, resulting in severe waterlogging. Major traffic disruptions were also witnessed during the peak office hours due to the waterlogging. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Maximum City and Palghar for heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds.