Centre hikes passport fees by 35%, new rates to take effect from THIS date

If you are planning to apply for a passport in India, take note that it will get more expensive as the Central government has hiked the passport fees in the country on Thursday. The fee was hiked thro





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The fee was hiked through an amendment to the Passports Rules, 1980. File image/PTI





If you are planning to apply for a passport in India, take note that it will get more expensive as the Central government has hiked the passport fees in the country on Thursday. The fee was hiked through an amendment to the Passports Rules, 1980, stated the Ministry of External Affairs.

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