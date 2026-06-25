The Times of Bengal

Centre hikes passport fees by 35%, new rates to take effect from THIS date

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If you are planning to apply for a passport in India, take note that it will get more expensive as the Central government has hiked the passport fees in the country on Thursday. The fee was hiked thro

Published: June 25, 2026, 7:36 PM IST






Centre hikes passport fees by 35%, new rates to take effect from THIS date | Check updated price here

The fee was hiked through an amendment to the Passports Rules, 1980. File image/PTI


If you are planning to apply for a passport in India, take note that it will get more expensive as the Central government has hiked the passport fees in the country on Thursday. The fee was hiked through an amendment to the Passports Rules, 1980, stated the Ministry of External Affairs.

This is a developing copy.



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