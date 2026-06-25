India A Vs Sri Lanka A, 1st unofficial Test: Sai Sudharsan’s century sets the tone as visitors post 333 after strong batting performance

India A’s dominant batting performance has put them in complete control on day 1 of their unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A as the visitors finished the day at a commanding 333 for four. Century from Sai Sudharsan and unbeaten half-centuries from captain Dhruv Jurel and Shaik Rasheed helped the Indians take control on the opening day.

After choosing to bat, India A posted a commanding total by stumps. Sudharsan laid the groundwork with a fine 132 before Jurel (68 not out) and Rasheed (53 not out) built an unbeaten partnership in the final session to keep the momentum going.

Sudharsan looked comfortable from the start, showing smart shot selection and a solid temperament against the Sri Lankan bowlers. He balanced patience with aggression, punishing loose balls while respecting the deliveries that found movement on the surface.

His hundred dictated the pace of the innings. India A lost opener Aayush Pandey after a solid 82-run first-wicket stand, but Sudharsan’s 175-ball knock—which included 19 boundaries—kept Sri Lanka A on the defensive. He built his innings carefully before accelerating once he settled down, showing his growing maturity in red-ball cricket.

Sudharsan’s departure brought no relief for the hosts, as Jurel and Rasheed kept the runs flowing. India A maintained a healthy scoring rate of 3.87 runs per over across the 86 overs bowled on day one.

Jurel led from the front with a composed innings, rotating the strike cleanly and hitting bad balls for boundaries. Rasheed looked equally confident against both pace and spin, helping India A strengthen their position before the close of play.

The Sri Lankan bowlers got occasional help from the pitch, with left-arm spinner Dilum Sudeera picking up two wickets for 98 runs in his 29 overs. However, the bowling unit generally struggled to contain the Indian batters, who regularly built productive partnerships.

With full control of the match, India A will look to convert this strong start into a massive first-innings total on day two. This four-day match is part of India A’s multi-format tour of Sri Lanka, offering young talent a chance to stake their claim for senior national team selection.

Previous, India A had won the ODI Tri-Nation series after beating the Lankans in the finale last Sunday.

India A Vs Sri Lanka A, 1st unofficial Test: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka A (Playing XI): Pawantha Weerasinghe, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige(c), Ravindu Fernando, Anjala Bandara, Kavindu Pathiratne, Dulaj Samuditha, Chamika Gunasekara, Dilum Sudeera