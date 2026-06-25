Ayodhya Temple trust files FIR over suspected misappropriation of donations

The complaint has been lodged while the Special Investigation Team is already investigating the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.





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Ram Mandir trust has lodged an FIR. ANI





An FIR was lodged in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The case has been filed by the temple’s trust.

The FIR comes amid an ongoing probe into the matter by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which submitted a preliminary report of its findings to the Uttar Pradesh government two days ago.

A police official confirmed to PTI on Thursday that the FIR has been lodged.

The state government constituted the SIT on June 13 on a request from the temple trust, following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

The SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.