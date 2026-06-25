FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan and Sweden set to fight for a direct round of 32 spot

A draw or a win will guarantee automatic qualification to the knockout stages for Japan who can also finish top of the group if they win and get a better goal difference than the Netherlands





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Players of Sweden attend a training session ahead of the group F match against Japan at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Dallas FC Stadium in Frisco, the United States, on June 24, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)





Japan faces Sweden at the Dallas Stadium in a decisive final Group F fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both teams are fighting directly for a place in the round of 32, but they enter this match with entirely opposite momentum. The Netherlands are currently in pole position of the group with the same number of points as the Samurai Blue but the Oranje have a better goal difference.

Japan currently sits in a strong position with four points. They started their campaign with an entertaining 2-2 draw against the Netherlands. They followed that up with a dominant performance against Tunisia, cruising to a 4-0 win thanks to a double from Ayase Ueda.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Qatar’s Assim Madibo banned for 5 matches for his tournament ending challenge on Canada’s Ismael Kone

Sweden has three points after an unpredictable start. They opened the tournament by thrashing Tunisia 5-1, showing immense attacking power. However, their defense collapsed in the second match, suffering a heavy defeat against the Netherlands with the same score line.

A draw or a win will guarantee automatic qualification to the knockout stages for Japan who can also finish top of the group if they win and get a better goal difference than the Netherlands.

As for Sweden, a win ensures automatic passage to the next round. If they draw or lose, they will have to rely on Tunisia beating the Netherlands by a large margin to stay alive, which is highly unlikely.

Also Read: What is the ‘Disgrace of Gijon’? How Austria and Algeria are tied historically ahead of their Group J finale? All you need to know

Japan Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Japan

Goalkeepers: Tomoki Hayakawa, Keisuke Osako, Zion Suzuki

Defenders: Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Tsuyoshi Watanabe

Midfielders: Ritsu Doan, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sano and Ao Tanaka.

Forwards: Keisuke Goto, Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Kento Shiogai, Yuito Suzuki, Ayase Ueda

Sweden

Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Kristoffer Nordfeldt and Jacob Zetterstrom.

Defenders: Hjalmar Ekdal, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Eric Smith, Carl Starfelt and Daniel Svensson.

Midfielders: Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall, Jesper Karlstrom, Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema, Elliot Stroud, Mattias Svanberg and Besfort Zeneli.

Forwards: Taha Ali, Alexander Bernhardsson, Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Gustaf Nilsson.