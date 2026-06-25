Maa Behen’s Dharna Durga opens up on imposter syndrome on set: Garam paani maangne mein bhi hichkichahat thi

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Dharna Durga opened up about making her Netflix debut with Maa Behen. She also spoke candidly about navigating online narratives, dealing with imposter syndrome on set, and embracing every opportunity with gratitude and resilience.





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Dharna Durga (PC -Instagram)





Dharna Durga is a popular Indian digital content creator, comedian, and actress who became a viral internet sensation through her highly relatable character-driven comedy sketches. She earned significant and mainstream praise for playing the parallel lead role of Sushma (the younger sister to Triptii Dimri’s character) in the Netflix film Maa Behen, alongside Madhuri Dixit and Ravi Kishan. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Durga opened up about her journey from making digital content to carving a space in acting. Reflecting on where her comic instinct comes from, she told us, “Comedy looks effortless when it’s done well, but I think I was lucky to grow up in a family where everyone is naturally funny. At home, humour was always a part of conversations, so observing people and their quirks came quite naturally to me.”

Dharna Durga recalls her first time being on the Maa Behen set

Reflecting on her inspiring journey, from stepping in to manage her family business after losing her father during COVID to becoming a beloved digital creator and now featuring in a Netflix film, Dharna shared that her first emotion on walking onto the set of Maa Behen was disbelief. Laughing, she said, “My first thought was, Bhagwan, please yeh sapna nahi hai na… aur agar sapna hai toh please itna lamba mat kheenchna, because ab main invest ho chuki hoon,” she joked.

On a more serious note, Dharna admitted she felt a mix of excitement, gratitude, and nervousness. She said there was a moment where she reflected on how unexpected the entire journey had been. “A few years ago, I could never have imagined standing on a set alongside artists I’ve admired all my life.”

However, she added that gratitude alone wasn’t enough for her. Rather than dwelling on how far she had come, she wanted to prove herself and make the most of the opportunity. “I wanted to earn my place there and do justice to it, so I tried to focus less on the journey behind me and more on being fully present in that moment,” she said.

Dharna Durga Gets Candid About Anxiety on The Set

When asked whether she ever felt the pressure to prove herself as a “serious actor” rather than being seen only as a digital creator, Dharna admitted that imposter syndrome did creep in. She said, “Absolutely. I think most people stepping into a new environment experience some form of imposter syndrome. There are so many people who are familiar with the set and mujhe toh pehle din garam paani maangne mein bhi hichkichahat ho rahi thi. (On my first day, I was honestly hesitant to even ask for something as simple as warm water).”

“I definitely had moments where I questioned myself. But what helped was I kept reminding myself that I wasn’t there by accident. My family, my friends kept reminding me that. Someone saw potential in me and trusted me with the role”, she concluded.