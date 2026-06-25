Cocktail 2: Shobhaa De criticises Rashmika Mandanna, says 'So sorry but Hindi films are just not...'

Shobhaa De has recently shared her critical review on Cocktail 2, says it fails to match the charm of the original film. Here’s what she said about the film.





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Shobhaa De slams Cocktail 2 (Instagram)





Whenever a much-loved film gets a sequel, comparisons are bound to follow. That is exactly what has happened with Cocktail 2, the latest romantic drama starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. While audiences have been sharing mixed reactions since the film’s release, one review in particular has caught attention online. Veteran author and columnist Shobhaa De recently watched the film and did not hold back while sharing her thoughts. Her remarks have quickly become a talking point among cinema lovers, especially those who still have strong memories of the 2012 original movie Cocktail. Scroll down to read what Shobhaa De said about Cocktail 2.

Shobhaa De says there should be no part three for Cocktail

After watching the film, Shobhaa De shared her opinion on social media and made it clear that she was not completely impressed by the sequel. In a brief reaction, she remarked that “Cocktail 1 it isn’t”, suggesting that the new film does not live up to the standards set by the original movie. The original, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty, continues to enjoy a loyal fan base more than a decade after its release.

Shobhaa De took to Instagram to share her review on Cocktail 2. She said, “Iska na head na tail, kuch bhi nahi hai. The story is absurd. Shahid, you need a new haircut, though you are the best part of the film. But the star by far is Sicily — I wish there was more of Sicily. Rashmika, I am so sorry but Hindi films are just not for you. Kriti, you look great, you have a fabulous bod; actually you did very well.”

She said the film lacks a strong narrative and meaningful storytelling, describing the plot as confusing and unrealistic. She also questioned its direction and emotional impact, suggesting it fails to deliver emotional depth storyline. She further said, “But the story — can it be a little more nuanced and meaningful? Two women fighting over Shahid, who then gives a lecture. And then the best line comes from Shahid, who says, ‘Love is something you can enjoy for a few days, there’s no such thing as love.’ It’s full of fake gyaan. Clichés of the worst kind. But don’t even try to compare it to Cocktail – this is my capsule review.”

How much has Cocktail 2 earned so far at the box office?

Cocktail 2 has grossed over Rs 102 crore at the worldwide box office in its first six days, according to Sacnilk. The film’s performance breakdown for its opening week includes:

Worldwide Gross: Rs 103 crore

India Net Collection: Rs 67 crore

India Gross Collection: Rs 80 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: Rs 24 crore

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is a romantic drama and a sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, directed by Homi Adajania. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the main roles. It has officially crossed Rs 100 crore mark globally in under a week. The film follows a new set of characters entangled in complex relationships, exploring themes of love, friendship, and emotional conflict in a modern setting.