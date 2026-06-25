Kriti Sanon REACTS to comparisons with Deepika Padukone's character Veronica in Cocktail 2: 'Do I expect...'

Kriti Sanon addresses the buzz around her performance in Cocktail 2 and how viewers have been drawing parallels with earlier popular characters.





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Kriti Sanon on being compared to Deepika Padukone (PC: Twitter)





Kriti Sanon has finally opened up about the ongoing chatter around her latest film Cocktail 2, where her character Ally has been drawing constant comparisons with Deepika Padukone’s iconic role Veronica from the 2012 film Cocktail. The conversation has been active ever since the trailer release as fans noticed similar traits between the two characters. With Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna also playing key roles, the film has already sparked strong discussions online about whether it can recreate the magic of the original or stand on its own identity.

Kriti Sanon on comparisons with Deepika Padukone’s iconic Veronica

Kriti recently spoke about the comparisons and said she was already prepared for it before signing the film. She explained that such discussions are natural when a new film connects to an older and much-loved title. She also made it clear that her character Ally is not meant to replicate Veronica but stands on a completely different emotional and narrative base.

She said, “Do I expect it? Yes, I do. It’s kind of obvious, as I’m doing a film which is a franchise to the film that she’s done before. The characters, somewhere, have a similar energy of being slightly disruptive, unhinged and free-spirited. But Ally and Veronica are so different, and I’m glad that they’re different. Why would I play the same character that Deepika has already done? That doesn’t make sense. That’s what’s fresh about Cocktail 2. It’s a completely different story with completely different conflicts and different characters. Ally has her own personality, even though it may seem like it’s coinciding somewhere. She’s a completely different person from Veronica.”

Kriti on individuality and performance

Kriti also shared that she does not let comparisons affect her work or confidence. According to her, every actor brings something unique to the screen and cinema should not be reduced to constant comparisons between female leads. She believes growth comes from focusing on personal performance rather than external opinions.

About Cocktail and Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), which originally starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty and became a defining modern romantic drama known for its bold storytelling and memorable performances.

The new film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles and continues to explore complex modern relationships with a fresh narrative tone. Despite mixed comparisons with the original, the film has managed a steady run at the box office and has reached Rs 100 crore club within six days of release.