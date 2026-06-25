According to IMD, Delhi and adjoining NCR are expected to witness the most humid day of the week on Thursday, with temperatures touching 39 degree Celsius. Check IMD forecast here.





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Delhi Weather: Is rain likely today? IMD forecasts showers, thunderstorms – Check predictions for Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram | Image: ANI





Delhi Weather: Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region are still waiting for the arrival of the monsoon, as other states of the country have started receiving rainy showers. However, the scorching heat is expected to reduce this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Thursday is expected to be the most humid day of the week in the region. The capital city is expected to witness partly cloudy skies today, with the daytime temperature expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are likely to remain at around 65 percent.