India-Bangladesh travel update: Major relief for Bangladeshi tourists as India restarts tourist visa issuance following two-year freeze

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi announced that India will resume tourist visas for Bangladeshi citizens from June 28, restoring regular travel disrupted nearly two years ago.





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New Delhi: In a significant good news for the visitors of Bangladesh who plan to visit India, the Republic of India will resume issuing tourist visas to Bangladeshi citizens from June 28. Marking a pivotal step toward restoring regular people-to-people exchanges between the neighboring nations, this key decision comes nearly two years after India scaled down its visa operations following attacks on its diplomatic establishments in Bangladesh.

The official announcement was made by Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi on Thursday during a high-profile visit to the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) located at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka. The travel visas were halted nearly two years ago amid an escalated security situation and strained ties with New Delhi during the Yunus-led interim regime, a report by PTI news agency said.

Good news for India-Bangladesh relations

The reopening of tourist visa services is expected to ease travel constraints and significantly rejuvenate bilateral tourism, medical travel, and cultural ties that were disrupted by the two-year slowdown.

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“I am very happy to be able to announce the launch of general travel visas again. Visa applications can be submitted starting June 28,” Trivedi said.

Trivedi succeeded Pranay Verma, who has been appointed as New Delhi’s next ambassador to Belgium and the European Union (EU).

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Verma played a role in initiating the efforts to reset the ties after the new Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, came to power in February.

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In April, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman visited India and held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The focus of the meetings was to bolster the bilateral ties, including in the areas of trade, energy and people-to-people exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies)