It's official! Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy at Maa Inti Bangaaram success event, announces maternity leave: 'I will be...'

Fans were left delighted after Maa Inti Bangaaram star opened up about an important new chapter in her life and shared how it could influence her work schedule in the coming months.





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Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy (PC: Twitter)





Telugu superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again become the center of attention after confirming a major personal update during a public event. The actor, who has been in the spotlight for both her professional comeback and personal life, surprised fans when she openly spoke about entering a new phase of life. The announcement came at the success meet of her recent release, Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad, where she appeared alongside the film team and shared emotional news with the media. While the event was meant to celebrate the film’s success, it quickly turned into a moment of joy for fans who had been following speculation around her pregnancy.

Samantha confirms pregnancy at success event

During Maa Inti Bangaaram’s meet in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy and shared the news in front of the media and fans. She said, “Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy.” She also spoke about how this moment marks an important turning point in her life, adding that she is stepping away from work temporarily to focus on her health and upcoming motherhood journey.

Her words received warm support from those present at the event, making it one of the most emotional highlights of the evening. Her husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru was also present at the event, along with director BV Nandini Reddy and other members of the team. The confirmation came after days of online speculation, where fans had already started guessing about her pregnancy after noticing her recent public appearances.

See Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s viral video here

It’s official, #Samantha confirms pregnancy. She confirmed it during the success press meet for her new movie, Maa Inti Bangaaram pic.twitter.com/yqvvelwQ2j — Films Spicy (@Films_Spicy) June 25, 2026

Pregnancy rumours and public attention

The buzz around Samantha’s pregnancy had started earlier when she appeared at promotional events for Maa Inti Bangaaram. Fans noticed subtle hints in her appearance and clothing choices, which led to widespread discussion on social media. A white T-shirt she wore during one of the celebrations sparked further speculation, with many claiming it showed visible signs of her pregnancy. However, until the official confirmation, there was no statement from the actor or her team.

Emotional message at the Maa Inti Bangaaram success event

At the Hyderabad event, Samantha openly addressed the audience and confirmed the news in her own words. She mentioned that she would be taking a short break from work and said she is happy but also emotional about this change in her life. Her statement received applause from the audience present at the venue.

Following her announcement, members of the film industry and fans extended their wishes. Director Nandini Reddy also acknowledged the timing of the news, saying it coincided beautifully with the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram. Many in the industry have praised Samantha for balancing her professional comeback with personal milestones.

Box office performance of Maa Inti Bangaaram

The film Maa Inti Bangaaram has been performing well at the box office. As per reports, the film has crossed more than Rs 50 crore worldwide. On Day 6, it collected Rs 2.50 crore net in India across 2,838 shows.

The Day 6 figure reflects a 28.6 percent drop from the previous day’s collection of Rs 3.50 crore. The total India net collection now stands at Rs 33.20 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 38.36 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 1.00 crore on Day 6, taking its total international gross to Rs 17.35 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection to Rs 55.71 crore, marking a strong performance for the film despite weekday fluctuations.