Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani alleges 2 death threats within hours from Salman Khan fans: 'Uske baap ka...'

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran has escalated further as producer Amit Jani claims he received two death threats in a single day. The controversy around the film continues to intensify.





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Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani says he got 2 death threats (PC: Twitter)





The controversy around the upcoming film Kala Hiran continues to grow, with new allegations now coming from its producer Amit Jani. The film, which has already been in the spotlight for its sensitive subject matter and legal disputes, has now taken a more serious turn. Kala Hiran’s producer Amit Jani has claimed he has received two separate death threats within just a few hours. The producer has linked the messages to backlash from Salman Khan’s fan base.

Amit Jani claims two threats in a 24 hour

Amit Jani has alleged that the threats came shortly after the film’s controversy gained momentum online. He claims that the messages were not isolated incidents but part of a pattern of intimidation he has been facing. On June 18, 2026, Amit Jani first shared a note on X where he wrote, “I am receiving calls and messages late at night from Shahzad Bhatti, the declared Pakistani terrorist, threatening to kill me in a drone and grenade attack while taking Salman Khan’s side. I have informed the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rajasthan Police, and CRPF officials. Salman Khan is fighting on two fronts: on one side, there is a hearing today in the Delhi High Court against him for the “Blackbuck” case; on the other side, he has already orchestrated thousands of threats through his toolkit. When I didn’t get scared by the threat that came in the name of D Company, now they have gotten declared terrorist Shahzad Bhatti to call and message me… SHAME ON YOUR STARDOM AND FAKE SLOGAN OF BEING HUMAN”

In a new complaint filed with Jodhpur police on June 19, 2026, the producer also posted on X. He shared a photo of the complaint letter and said an unidentified caller threatened to kill him within three days. He wrote on X, “For the second time in 24 hours, I have been threatened with murder; the moment the first case was registered, the second threat arrived. I request @Igp_Jodhpur @CP_Jodhpur @RajPoliceHelp @PoliceRajasthan @RajPoliceHelp @RajGovOfficial @HMOIndia to kindly take the trouble of immediately registering a case and getting the person issuing this threat arrested.” In his complaint, the producer stated that the threats were serious in nature and caused him fear for his safety. He has reportedly approached authorities seeking protection and action against those responsible. Jani claims he was threatened twice on the same day, once earlier in the morning and again late at night. He alleges both were tied to the timing just after Kala Hiran teaser release.

Kala Hiran controversy

Kala Hiran has been under scrutiny for some time due to its storyline, which is said to draw inspiration from a sensitive real-life case linked to actor Salman Khan. The film has already faced legal notices, objections, and public criticism. According to the media reports, Salman Khan has also taken legal action regarding the film, claiming concerns over the use of his image and personality rights. This has further intensified the dispute between the actor and the film’s makers.

What is Kala Hiran about?

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is an upcoming crime thriller movie that has sparked immense legal and public controversy. Directed by Bharat S. Shrinate and written/produced by Amit Jani under Jani Firefox Films, the movie is heavily inspired by superstar Salman Khan’s infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan filed a plea seeking a permanent and interim injunction against the film’s production, promotion, and release.