Manipal University Jaipur Advances Global Standing in THE Impact Rankings 2026, Secures 201–300 Band Worldwide

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) has achieved a significant milestone in global higher education by securing a position in the 201–300 band in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2026, marking a substantial improvement from its 301–400 band ranking in 2025. The achievement highlights the university’s growing contribution towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through excellence in research, innovation, community engagement, and sustainable practices.



Manipal University Jaipur’s position in Times Higher Education – THE Impact Rankings 2026



The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings assess universities across the world based on their commitment and contributions to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations. The rankings evaluate institutions on parameters such as research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching aimed at addressing global challenges and creating positive societal impact.



MUJ recorded notable improvements across several SDGs, strengthening its global reputation as a socially responsible and sustainability-driven institution. Among the most remarkable achievements was its performance in SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, where the university secured an impressive 58th rank globally, a significant leap from the 401–600 band in the previous year.



The university also achieved an 85th global rank in SDG 2: Zero Hunger, while showing strong performance in several other categories. In SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, MUJ improved its ranking to the 401–600 band from the 601–800 band. The university maintained its position in the 101–200 band for SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation and SDG 15: Life on Land.



Significant progress was also recorded in SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, where MUJ moved to the 201–300 band from the 301–400 band. The university improved its ranking in SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production from the 201–300 band to the 101–200 band and registered a major jump in SDG 13: Climate Action, advancing from the 401–600 band to the 101–200 band globally.



Further strengthening its international profile, MUJ improved its standing in SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions from the 201–300 band to the 101–200 band. A particularly noteworthy achievement was recorded in SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals, where the university advanced from the 601–800 band to the 201–300 band, reflecting its growing emphasis on national and international collaborations.



Expressing happiness over the achievement, Dr. Niti Nipun Sharma, President, Manipal University Jaipur stated that the improved ranking reflects MUJ’s consistent efforts to integrate sustainability, research excellence, and social responsibility into its academic and institutional framework. The leadership congratulated the faculty members, researchers, students, staff, alumni, and industry partners whose collective contributions have played a crucial role in achieving this global recognition.



The university leadership noted that the ranking serves as an affirmation of MUJ’s commitment to creating meaningful societal impact through quality education, cutting-edge research, innovation-driven solutions, and sustainable development initiatives. They emphasized that the institution will continue to strengthen its efforts towards addressing global challenges and contributing to nation-building through transformative education and research.



The achievement further reinforces Manipal University Jaipur’s position among the leading higher education institutions in India and globally, demonstrating its dedication to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals and fostering a more equitable, sustainable, and resilient future.



The university conveyed its appreciation to all stakeholders, including faculty members, students, researchers, staff, alumni, and collaborators, for their continued support and contributions in the institution’s journey towards excellence and global impact.



To know more about Manipal University Jaipur please visit jaipur.manipal.edu.