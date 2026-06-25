Ketan Agarwal’s father has made big claims related to Siya Goyal. He alleged that the family was kept in the dark about Siya Goyal.





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‘Saw her drinking videos…’: Ketan Agarwal’s father claims family was kept in the dark about fiancee Siya Goyal, expresses faith in Judiciary(Photo Credit: IANS)





Pune Murder Case latest news: The alleged murder of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old, has sent shockwaves across the country. What earlier seemed to be an accidental death case has now taken a dramatic turn, as it was later reported to be an alleged murder case, reportedly planned by Ketan Agarwal’s fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Following the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort near Pune, his father, Vishal Agarwal, said he has complete faith in the judiciary and expressed confidence that the guilty will be punished.

“I have complete faith in justice system… whoever is involved in this, Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary and others, they should be punished severely and as soon as possible so that my child’s soul can be at peace,” Vishal Agarwal told news agency IANS. Furthermore, he recalled that shortly after the incident, Siya Goyal allegedly informed everyone that Ketan had slipped and fallen from the top of the fort. He told IANS, “Because at that time only they were present at the spot, none of us from the family. So, we understood whatever she said. But slowly, things came to light. Police recovered evidences and we too doubted certain things.”

Ketan Agarwal’s father even alleged that the family was kept in the dark about Siya Goyal. “A lot has been hidden from us about Siya. Her education, lifestyle and drinking habit. Today I saw her drinking videos on a channel. Her aunt hid all this from us and instead guaranteed that she is a very good girl.”