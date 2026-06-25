WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has first-ever net session in Team India, Shreyas Iyer’s side gives…

The first visuals that have come out is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi drinking water in the sidelines and it is being assumed that he will be handed his senior debut in the 1st T20I tomorrow





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/watch-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-has-first-ever-net-session-in-team-india-shreyas-iyers-side-gives-8457479/ Copy









Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to make his international debut in T20I match vs Ireland on Friday. (Source: X)





Indian cricket’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been spotted training at the nets on the eve of the 1st T20I between India and Ireland at the Stormont Cricket Ground. Sooryavanshi, who had a stellar outing in the 2026 Indian Premier League season, is touted to make his national team debut in this 2-match T20 series in Belfast.

Just a few days ago, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named in the 15-man squads for India’s T20I series’ in Europe. The Men in Blue will play 2 T20s as a precursor to the series in England where the Indians will play 5 games in the shortest format before a 3-match ODI series.



Read more:

India vs Ireland 2026 T20s featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to start at new time due to THIS major reason



Also Read: India A Vs Sri Lanka A, 1st unofficial Test: Sai Sudharsan’s century sets the tone as visitors post 333 after strong batting performance

Team India will be led by newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer who will stage his T20I return after nearly 3 years. Iyer’s last international game in the shortest format was in December 2023 against Australia. However, given his impressive record as captain in the IPL, the right-hand batter has been welcomed back.

First net session with Indian men’s cricket team which lasted for nearly an hour is over for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Belfast. pic.twitter.com/wv9ClWqDqK — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) June 25, 2026

First net session under the belt for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The biggest news that is coming out at the moment is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi getting his first net session done with the Indian team. He was spotted training hard at the nets alongside captain Shreyas Iyer, opening batter Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan among others.

The first visuals that have come out is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi drinking water in the sidelines and it is being assumed that he will be handed his senior debut in the 1st T20I tomorrow. The team management could decide to rest either of Sanju Samson or Abhishek Sharma to facilitate for Sooryavanshi.

The 15-year-old is coming on the back of a sensational form, not only in the IPL but also in the recently concluded ODI Tri-Nation series in Sri Lanka. Sooryavanshi had smacked an 11-ball half-century in the finale against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla before getting out for a score of 94 off just 29 balls.

Also Read: India vs Ireland 2026 T20s featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to start at new time due to THIS major reason

Last month, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ended as the highest run-getter in IPL 2026 where he smashed 776 runs in 16 matches at an average of 48.50. He was also adjudged as the Emerging player of the tournament for his exception 2nd season in the competition.

India Vs Ireland, 2-match T20I series: Squads and schedule

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.

The 1st T20I will take place on Friday, June 26 whereas the 2nd match will be held on Sunday, June 28.