ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur and co bounce back to beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets ahead of clash against Australia

Shafali Verma’s half-century while chasing a target of 139 helped team India beat Bangladesh in their second last Group A game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026





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India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India Women and Pakistan Women, at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





Harmanpreet Kaur’s team India has taken another major step forward towards reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 after beating Bangladesh by 5 wickets in an one-sided yet exciting contest at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The Women in Blue bounced back after losing their previous match against South Africa which had dented their hopes to some extent.

Although India had some nervy moments during their chase of 137 runs against tonight’s opponents, they were still able to navigate their way towards an easy victory by 16.5 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will now set their sights for an enthralling contest against the most successful team of the tournament – Australia – on Sunday, June 28 at the iconic Lord’s Stadium.

Shafali Verma was adjudged player of the match for her exceptional half-century as she departed for a score of 53 off 34 after leaking just 11 runs off her 2 overs in the 1st innings.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh chose to bat first and posted 136 for eight. Despite a sloppy fielding performance where India dropped four catches early on, the bowlers pulled things back in the later overs. Spinner Radha Yadav led the attack with figures of 3/28, while Shree Charani claimed two wickets in the final over to stop Bangladesh from reaching a bigger total.

Juairiya Ferdous top-scored for Bangladesh with 33 runs.

In response, India chased down the 137-run target in 16.5 overs. Opener Shafali Verma set the tone with an aggressive 53 off 34 balls, hitting eight boundaries and a six to power India to their highest-ever Powerplay score in the tournament’s history.

Although India lost a few quick wickets in the middle overs, including Yastika Bhatia (23) and Richa Ghosh, a steady partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues (26) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur kept the chase on track. Deepti Sharma hit the winning boundary to wrap up the match with 19 balls to spare, moving India to second place in Group A.