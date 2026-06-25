Bharat Tiwari encounter: ‘Will justice truly be delivered’? Asks famous preacher Devkinandan Thakur

He stated that Bharat Tiwari used to raise his voice for the poor. He remarked that what happened to him is considered a sin in the scriptures and that the police and administration must be held accountable for it.





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New Delhi: A statement has been issued by famous storyteller Devkinandan Thakur regarding the encounter of Bharat Tiwari in Bhojpur, Bihar. In a Facebook video posted on Thursday (June 25, 2026), Devkinandan Thakur spoke about the killing of Bharat Tiwari. He stated that Bharat Tiwari used to raise his voice for the poor. He remarked that what happened to him is considered a sin in the scriptures and that the police and administration must be held accountable for it.

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What Did Devkinandan Thakur Say?

In the Facebook video, Devkinandan Thakur said, “There was a village on the banks of the Ganges where Bharat Tiwari was working. This village had been washed away by floods. Among those whose homes were swept away, there were people from the Manjhi and Paswan communities, as well as others belonging to what are classified as ‘backward classes.’ They had been resettled in a low-lying area—a pit—which was unfit for habitation. Bharat Tiwari was a young man who was raising his voice for these people. Ten years ago, he had performed his own Pind Daan (a ritual signifying the renunciation of worldly ties and the self) and declared that he would dedicate his life to social service from then on.”

Devkinandan Thakur continues in the video, “On one hand, we desire a society filled with good people who empathize with the pain and suffering of others. Yet, when someone actually speaks up about the suffering of others, there is no one to listen to them; instead, they meet a violent death.” The storyteller adds, “We do not know what the administration is doing, nor do we know what is transpiring in the courts. The government, the administration, or anyone else—whoever claims that justice will be served—tell me the truth: will justice truly be delivered? The reality is that the poor find justice nowhere.”

Challenges SP, DM, and MLA

Devkinandan Thakur states, “I will accept that the poor receive justice only on one condition: if the district’s SP, DM, MLA, and Minister live in the exact same location and under the exact same conditions where those people were settled—even if just for a month. Then, let them declare whether that place is fit for habitation. Bharat Tiwari was raising demands on behalf of the wrong people. If you cannot live there yourselves, then Bharat was not in the wrong; you are the ones who are wrong.”

Questions Raised Against Police and Administration

Devkinandan Thakur questioned the police and administration. He said, “After what happened to Bharat Tiwari, will the police officers be able to sit before his mother? Will they be able to look her in the eye and answer her questions? No. This is an incident where the sin will have to be borne even by the future generations of the police personnel responsible for it.”

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When Did the Encounter with Bharat Tiwari Take Place?

Bharat Tiwari’s mother has accused Jagdishpur SDPO Rajesh Kumar Sharma, the then Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Malakar, and other police personnel of shooting and killing him after he had surrendered. According to reports, the Bhojpur police shot Bharat Tiwari on June 17, after he had surrendered via a Facebook Live broadcast. This marks the fourth FIR filed in this case so far.