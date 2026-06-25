WATCH: Vinicius Jr equals legends Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Romario with THIS feat as Brazil hammer Scotland 3-0 to march into Round of 32

Brazil have topped Group C with a 3-0 win over Scotland in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday.





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Brazil’s Vinicius Jr celebrates after scoring against Scotland in FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Miami. (Source: X)





Scotland vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C: All the talk in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 for Brazil centered around the fitness of Neymar but while the team’s highest goal-scorer finally returned to the side after 3 years, it was Vinicius Jr who stole the show on Wednesday night. Vinicius Jr scored twice in their Group C match of FIFA World Cup 2026 as Brazil booked their berth in the Round of 32 with a 3-0 win over Scotland at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and also managed to top their group.

Vinicius equalled the record of four other Brazilian legends – Jairzinho (1970), Romario (1994), Ronaldo (2002) and Rivaldo (2002) – by scoring in all three league stage matches in World Cup. He scored in the seventh minute and again just before halftime for the five-time World Cup champions, tying Norway’s Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe with of France with four goals, and only one behind Lionel Messi of Argentina in the Golden Boot race.

Brazil have managed to win the World Cup every time one of their player scores in every league match of the tournament – 1970, 1994 and 2002.

WATCH Vinicius Jr score against Scotland in FIFA World Cup 2026 match HERE…

Matheus Cunha scored the third one for the Seleçao, who reached the knockout rounds for the 15th consecutive World Cup. Morocco finished second in Group C and also advanced, coming from behind to beat Haiti 4-2.

“We are working to play the best that we can. But the goal is not to play well. We know that playing well is easier to win, but the goal is to win. … If we win the World Cup, we played well. If we don’t win the World Cup, we played really bad,” Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti was quoted as saying by AP news agency.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco in their tournament opener, Brazil it up followed with a 3-0 win over Haiti and then the victory over the Scots. Taking advantage of an early Scotland mistake, Vinicius received a pass from 19-year-old striker Rayan and tapped it into a virtually open net.

“It’s always important to be scoring goals. It’s important to be playing great matches, and I managed to do that. I was able to perform very well and improve. Throughout my years with the national team, there were times when I couldn’t quite show my true game,” Vinicius said after the match.

Neymar Jr makes first appearance after 3 years

Brazil’s Neymar Jr entered as a substitute in the 76th minute for his first appearance in national team colours since 2023. He was making his debut in FIFA World Cup 2026 after a right calf injury sidelined him for Brazil’s first two matches.

The majority of the Brazilian crowd at Hard Rock Stadium began chanting his name midway through the second half as he got off the bench for his warmup sprints.

“I think he deserved the opportunity to play, which is why I gave him the opportunity to play. I think he did well even though he played for just a few minutes,” Ancelotti said.

Neymar is Brazil’s leading goal-scorer with 79 strikes in 130 international appearances. The 34-year-old forward appeared in each of the past three World Cups for Brazil, scoring eight goals.

(How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Link: https://www.zee5.com/)