Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall on Thursday after intermittent showers continuously lashed the city, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Are schools closed today? Check the IMD forecast here.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/mumbai-rains-waterlogging-traffic-chaos-persist-schools-closed-today-imd-orange-alert-thane-palghar-navi-mumbai-thunderstorm-8456535/ Copy









Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging, traffic chaos persist, are schools closed today as IMD issues orange alert for Thane and Palghar? | Image: ANI





Mumbai Weather: Mumbai city is dealing with inclement weather conditions as monsoon rains have created havoc in the region. Several low-lying areas have been filled with rainwater, and several major roads are severely waterlogged due to intermittent rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected over the next 24 hours.