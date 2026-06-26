Ketan Agarwal murder case: ‘Was he killed because he used wig? Questions father; meets CM Fadnavis to seek fast-track trial

Ketan Agarwal’s father, Vishal Agarwal, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune, and demanded justice for his son.





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New Delhi: In connection with the tragic murder of Ketan Agarwal in the Lonavala rural area, his father, Vishal Agarwal, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune on Friday, June 26, and demanded justice for his son.

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured him that the government is fully committed to ensuring the strictest possible punishment for the perpetrators. No effort will be spared in securing justice for the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister immediately approved the requests to have the case heard in a fast-track court and to appoint senior legal expert Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor. He issued the necessary instructions to the Secretary of the Law and Justice Department in this regard. Senior Advocate Ujjwal Nikam has also consented to take on the responsibility of Special Public Prosecutor for this case.

26-year-old Ketan Agarwal was allegedly killed by his fiancée, Siya Goyal and her paramour Chetan Chaudhary.

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Ketan, who worked as a director in his family’s real estate firm, fell nearly 400 feet into a gorge near Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18 and died. His fiancée initially said he slipped while clicking photos, but police have since ruled out that version after their investigation and have termed the incident a “premeditated conspiracy” allegedly involving Ketan’s fiancée, Goyal and her associate Chetan Chaudhary, 22, a Kondhwa resident.

Goyal and Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. According to investigators, Goyal was in a relationship with Chaudhary and considered Ketan an obstacle.

Ketan was engaged to Goyal, and they were slated to tie the knot in November in Udaipur, Rajasthan.