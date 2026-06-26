The Times of Bengal

Supergirl Twitter review Milly Alcock starrer superhero film fails to impress audiences Netizens call it Not bad just

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Is the new DCU movie Supergirl – a hit or a miss? Check out the top Supergirl Twitter reviews before booking your tickets for this movie.

Published: June 26, 2026, 1:58 PM IST






Supergirl Twitter review: Milly Alcock starrer superhero film fails to impress audiences; Netizens call it 'Not bad just...'

Supergirl (PC: IMDb)


The wait for Supergirl is finally over, and the first reactions are already making waves on social media platforms. Ahead of the film’s wider release, critics, and early viewers have shared their thoughts on social media, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from Milly Alcock’s debut as Kara Zor-El. The early response for Supergirl has largely been mixed so far. Despite the divided reactions, the buzz around Supergirl continues to grow as fans debate whether this new iteration can truly redefine the character for a modern audience. Here’s a look at what people are saying about Supergirl on Twitter, without giving away any major spoilers. 

Supergirl Twitter review  

Supergirl brings new energy to the DC Universe’s latest theatrical blockbuster directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira. Some viewers felt the film’s main villain lacked depth and failed to leave a lasting impression. Some netizens say that it delivers strong performances but does not fully reach its potential. Even so, most agreed that Milly Alcock remains the film’s biggest strength and carries the story with confidence.  


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One X user wrote, “Not bad, just bland, predicable & unnecessary. The flashbacks were so abrupt. It should’ve used a linear screenplay”, another tweet reads, “#Supergirl was awful. Gunn is 0-2 as head of the new DCU in my book”, another X user wrote, “I wanted to love #Supergirl, but it felt like missed potential”. Another comment says, “#Supergirl is a disaster. Lacking rhythm, without memorable scenes, horrible action sequences, and an absolute disconnect between the character and the audience”, another X user shared, “ADDING generic action, unnecessary editing and without a doubt the worst villain in all CBM, unfortunately this film will be Super-Forgettable.” 

About Supergirl 

Supergirl is the latest film in the new DC Universe, which was released on June 26, 2026, with Milly Alcock taking on the role of Kara Zor-El. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film is based on the acclaimed Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic series by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. Unlike previous versions of the character, the movie explores a more emotionally complex and battle-hardened Supergirl as she embarks on a galaxy-spanning journey of revenge and self-discovery.  

The cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa as Lobo. The film marks another major chapter in James Gunn, and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe. 

  

 

 





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