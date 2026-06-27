800 Students Graduate at Chennais Amirta Graduation Ceremony as Industry-Ready Hospitality Professionals

Reinforcing its commitment to developing globally employable hospitality professionals, Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management celebrated the graduation of over 800 students at its Graduation Ceremony held in Chennai on June 24, 2026.



Prof. G. Ravi confers degrees at Chennais Amrita International Institute of Hotel Management graduation ceremony with Chairman R. Boomee Naathan, COO Bhanumathi and Dean Suren



The event marked another significant milestone for one of South India’s leading hospitality education institutions, with graduates set to embark on careers across India and international destinations. The degrees were conferred by Hony. Con. Prof. G. Ravi, Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.



More than 800 students were awarded degrees in programmes offered under the academic collaboration between Chennais Amirta and Alagappa University, including B.Sc. Catering and Hotel Administration, Diploma in Hotel Administration, B.Sc. Lateral Entry, and MBA in Hotel Management.

Addressing the graduates, Prof. Ravi underscored the importance of continuous learning, innovation, ethical leadership, and skill development in today’s rapidly evolving global economy. He encouraged students to embrace lifelong learning and remain adaptable to the changing demands of the hospitality and service industries.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. R. Boomee Naathan, Chairman, Chennais Amirta Educational Group, said, “A graduation is not the culmination of education, but the beginning of a lifelong journey of learning, leadership, and professional excellence. At Chennais Amirta, our mission is to create industry-ready professionals through career-focused education in Hotel Management, Aviation and Airport Management, Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, and Logistics and Supply Chain Management across our campuses in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kochi, and Delhi. We are proud to have facilitated 31,651 national and international placements, enabling our graduates to build successful careers with leading organisations across India, the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Maldives, Mauritius, and several other countries.”

He further added, “Our recently signed MoU with the Malaysian Association of Hotels further expands global career opportunities for our students by providing access to employment opportunities across 1,100 member hotels in Malaysia. This reinforces our commitment to preparing graduates for success in an increasingly global hospitality industry.”

The graduation ceremony was attended by Mrs. Bhanumathi, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Suren, Dean; Mr. Paul, Chief Academic Advisor; and the principals of the institution’s Nursing, Bengaluru, Balkampet, Vijayawada, and Aviation colleges, along with faculty members, graduating students, parents, and distinguished guests.

For more details, surf: www.chennaisamirta.com | 9393600700.