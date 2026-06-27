IMD weather update June 28: Monsoon advances in These states; heavy rain expected in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbh region

IMD Weather Update June 28: Heavy rain alerts issued for Madhya Pradesh, UP, Bihar and West Bengal as monsoon advances.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/imd-weather-update-june-280626-southwest-monsoon-advances-heavy-rain-expected-uttarakhand-chhattisgarh-vidarbh-region-delhi-himachal-pradesh-uttarakhand-punjab-haryana-chandigarh-delhi-west-uttar-8459340/ Copy









IMD rain File image (PTI)





IMD weather update June 28: As the Southwest Monsoon advances across India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued critical weather warnings for June 28. Heavy rainfall, intense thunderstorms and high-velocity gusty winds are projected to impact several states. According to the official IMD weather bulletin, the monsoon is progressing favorably into central, eastern, and northern regions. Stay ahead of the changing weather conditions with our comprehensive, area-wise breakdown of the IMD’s latest forecast for June 28.

IMD weather update June 28: Northwest India

IMD weather update June 28: Central India

Rainfall Distribution: Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over West Madhya Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Vidarbha transitions to a fairly widespread to widespread rainfall pattern starting June 28th.

Also read: IMD weather forecast June 22: Thunderstorm, heavy rain alert issued for 17 states, Northeast; check detailed forecast

IMD weather update: East India

Rainfall Distribution: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecasted for Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. Isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted for Jharkhand and Bihar.

Delhi weather update

Delhi sizzled under bright sun and clear skies on Friday with the maximum temperature recorded at 41.5 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches above normal, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for thunderstorm late in the day.

Also read: Severe dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, IMD issues ‘orange alert’ as visibility drops; rain predicted

Station-wise data showed that Palam logged 41.3 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches above normal, Lodhi Road recorded 40.8 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches above normal, the Ridge recorded 41.9 degrees Celsius, 3.2 notches above normal, and Ayanagar saw a maximum 40 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notches above normal.

Also read: Has Monsoon reached Delhi NCR? Here’s what IMD has said

The IMD has forecast thunderstorm accompanied by very light to light rainfall during Friday evening and night. Similar conditions, with thunderstorms and rainfall, are expected on Saturday. The day began with partly cloudy skies. The minimum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 0.8 notch above normal.

(With inputs from agencies)