Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 9 Samantha Ruth Prabhu film maintains steady run in week 2 with strong occupancy earns Rs

Maa Inti Bangaaram continues to impress at the box office. After a solid Day 8 performance, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest release is expected to register another big jump on Day 9 because of the weekend boost and positive response.





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Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 9 (PC: Twitter)





Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram is showing no signs of slowing down. The film has managed to hold steady through its first week and entered its second weekend with renewed momentum. Positive word of mouth, repeat audiences and family viewership have helped it remain one of the top choices at the box office. The second weekend is often considered an important test for any film, and Maa Inti Bangaaram appears to be passing it comfortably. With collections improving day by day, trade observers believe the film is likely to enjoy another strong day at the ticket windows. Scroll down to read how much Maa Inti Bangaaram has earned so far.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 8

Maa Inti Bangaaram witnessed a strong jump on its eighth day, collecting an estimated Rs 4,65 crore net in India, a significant improvement over the previous day, according to Sacnilk. With this, its India net collection has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark, while the worldwide gross stands at around Rs 65 crore.

Sacnilk reported that on Day 8, Maa Inti Bangaaram recorded an overall occupancy of 35.62%, with 19.54% in the morning shows, 42.38% in the afternoon, 38.38% in the evening, and 31.08% during the night shows. Good occupancy in Telugu-speaking regions, along with positive weekend bookings, has helped maintain its box office momentum.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 9 prediction

If the current trend continues, Maa Inti Bangaaram is expected to collect between Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore net on Day 9. This could take the film’s India net total close to Rs 44-45 crore. Audience is expected to remain healthy, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the film continues to enjoy strong audience support. On Day 9, Maa Inti Bangaaram recorded an overall occupancy of 39.44%, with 21.92% in the morning shows, 41.00% in the afternoon, and 42.15% in the evening. Night show data is not yet available, as of now, according to Sacnilk.

Maa Inti Bangaaram is Samantha’s highest-grossing solo lead film

One of the biggest highlights of Maa Inti Bangaaram has been Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s commanding presence. The film has emerged as one of her biggest solo theatrical successes, maintaining her ability to draw audiences without relying on a multi-star cast.

The film’s consistent performance has once again highlighted Samantha’s popularity among cinema lovers. Positive reviews, emotional storytelling, and strong performances have all contributed to its successful run.

If the current trend continues, Maa Inti Bangaaram could comfortably cross new milestones in the coming days and strengthen its position among the successful Telugu releases of the year.