India A Vs Sri Lanka A, 1st Unofficial Test day 3 report: Auqib Nabi’s 4-wicket burst puts the visitors in command ahead of deciding day

A brilliant four-wicket haul from medium-pacer Auqib Nabi dismantled Sri Lanka A on day three of the first unofficial Test, putting India A in a commanding position with an overall lead of 170 runs.

Sri Lanka A started the day comfortably at 113 for 2 and looked set for a massive total when they reached 300 for 5.

However, the introduction of the second new ball completely shifted the momentum. Nabi bowled a fiery, high-intensity spell to trigger a batting collapse, wrapping up the hosts’ first innings for 330. The Jammu and Kashmir bowler finished with excellent figures of 4 for 58 in 19.4 overs, handing India A a substantial 122-run first-innings lead following their initial total of 452 for 6.

Read the day 2 report: India A Vs Sri Lanka 1st Unofficial Test day 2 report: Dhruv Jurel’s commendable 141 leads visitors to 452 as hosts finish at 113/2

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka A had put together a resilient batting display. Skipper Sahan Arachchige scored a solid 72 off 129 balls, while Ashen Bandara contributed a patient 70 off 162 balls.

The duo shared a dominant 117-run partnership for the third wicket, keeping the Indian bowling attack at bay. Arachchige was particularly aggressive against the spinners, hitting three sixes and five boundaries off Saransh Jain and Harsh Dubey.

However, the Indian spinners eventually broke the stand, with Devdutt Padikkal taking catches to dismiss both set batsmen.

At 268 for 5, Anjala Bandara and Ravindu Fernando steadied the innings with a 32-run partnership, pushing the score to 300. Indian captain Dhruv Jurel opted for the second new Kookaburra ball, which proved to be the turning point.

Nabi immediately made an impact by dismissing both Bandara and Fernando, who were caught by Padikkal and Ayush Pandey respectively. Sri Lanka A completely fell apart, losing their final five wickets for just 30 runs.

Nabi wrapped up the tail by trapping both Chamika Gunasekhara and Dulaj Samudhita leg-before with sharp, incoming deliveries.

By stumps, India A consolidated their advantage to reach 48 for no loss in their second innings. First-innings centurion Sai Sudharsan had a minor setback, retiring hurt on 4, but Ayush Pandey and Devdutt Padikkal safely navigated the remaining overs, finishing unbeaten on 20 runs each.

Heading into the 4th and final day, India A will look to extend their lead past 300 before lunch to set up a declaration and challenge the hosts in the final two sessions.

India A Vs Sri Lanka A, 1st unofficial Test: Playing XIs