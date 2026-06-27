Trinamool Congress seeks permission from Kolkata Police to observe Martyrs’ Day rally in Esplanade

The TMC has sought permission to observe Martyr’s Day on July 21 in front of Victoria House on the Esplanade, as it has done for the last two decades.





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New Delhi: Seeking permission to hold its annual July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally at Esplanade in central Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, June 27, sent a letter to the Kolkata Police.

The TMC has sought permission to observe Martyr’s Day on July 21 in front of Victoria House on the Esplanade, as it has done for the last two decades.

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After the change of government in the state, there has been a split in the Trinamool Congress. The majority of Trinamool MLAs in the state Assembly have aligned with Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, claiming to be the real Trinamool. Several loyalists of Mamata Banerjee have also joined the rebel camp and formed their own working committee.

At this moment, there are only a handful of leaders with Mamata Banerjee. In that atmosphere, a few days ago, Mamata Banerjee called for a gathering in Kolkata to observe the July 21 rally. Her message to party workers was that even if there were few people with her, she would go to Esplanade on that day. After that, a letter was sent to the Kolkata Police seeking permission. The Trinamool Congress is trying to organise this year’s event under the banner of ‘We are not dishonest’.

Mamata Banerjee, in a recent meeting with party workers, said that Trinamool had been holding a Martyr’s commemoration programme in Esplanade for years and that this time too, if they got permission from the police, the programme would be held there. She added that even if there were only five workers, she would go to the meeting.

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Mamata Banerjee further said that those with good sense should return and reminded them that those who had gone were neither here nor there, adding that they would not be able to sell the party for the sake of money.

According to a section of the political circle, Mamata wants to use the Esplanade rally stage as the last tool to save the party organisation. Now it has to be seen whether the police gives permission to the Trinamool Congress to hold the programme.

(With IANS inputs)