ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test day 3: Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell steady Black Caps after Jofra Archer’s early blows as visitors lead by 204 runs

New Zealand firmly seized control on day three of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge, building a highly promising 204-run lead with seven wickets still in hand by stumps.

Resuming the day with a major first-innings deficit, England faced a tough morning session. The hosts lost three vital wickets within the first half-hour, including Joe Root for 21 and overnight batsman Jacob Bethell, who fell to Will O’Rourke after a well-made 74. Captain Ben Stokes also departed cheaply for just 15, leaving the home team reeling at 290 for 6.

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A fighting lower-order response halted the slide, spearheaded by Harry Brook. The aggressive right-hander completed a resilient half-century, scoring a crucial 58 before being dismissed by Zakary Foulkes.

Gus Atkinson offered strong resistance down the order with a gritty 23, helping push the score along. However, the visitors wrapped up the lower order quickly after tea, bowling England out for 354 and securing a valuable 84-run first-innings lead. Nathan Smith was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, finishing with excellent figures of 3 for 85.

With a handy advantage, New Zealand’s second innings got off to a turbulent start as Jofra Archer rocked the top order. The lightning-fast pacer dismissed skipper Tom Latham for 4 and Devon Conway for 5 in quick succession. When Atkinson removed Henry Nicholls for 16, the Black Caps were struggling at 51 for 3.

However, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell steadied the ship completely. Ravindra played a beautiful, counter-attacking innings to reach an unbeaten 41, while Mitchell dug deep to remain solid on 15. The duo safely navigated a tense final hour against the turning ball, guiding New Zealand to 84 for 3 at the close of play.