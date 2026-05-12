TRST01 Unveils AI native Carbon Intelligence Platform Across India, Singapore and the Gulf for the Global South

TRST01, a specialist carbon intelligence and digital MRV firm, today announced a structured three-hub platform designed to mobilise green finance and investment across the next generation of carbon markets. India provides the technology engine, Singapore the global carbon markets gateway, and Dubai the regional deployment and climate intelligence centre.

TRST01 Climate intelligence platform

The announcement coincides with the appointment of Dr. Ivano Iannelli as strategic lead for TRST01’s UAE operations, a climate finance and development economics professional with over two decades of experience across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Dr. Iannelli will lead the development of the Carbon Intelligence discipline from Dubai, through the institutionalisation of purpose-built AI infrastructure, carbon intelligence algorithms, and the TRST01 digital MRV architecture serving Global South sovereign markets at scale.

India – Technology Hub: AI-native analytics, digital MRV systems, and the TRST01 blockchain traceability architecture. Enabled by the India-UAE CEPA technology services corridor.

Singapore – Green Finance Hub: Structured green finance, ITMO buyer networks, Article 6 transaction mechanisms, and access to global premier capital markets and carbon registry infrastructure.

Dubai – Climate Intelligence Hub: Regional deployment centre where technology, finance, and policy converge into Carbon Intelligence products for governments, corporates, and sovereign registries across the Global South.

Platform Architecture

India (home to TRST01’s core technology capability) provides the engineering foundation for the platform’s AI-native analytics, digital MRV systems, and the TRST01 blockchain traceability architecture. The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), in force since May 2022, enables technology services flow between the two hubs. Singapore serves as the green finance architecture hub, connecting carbon asset origination to institutional capital and ITMO buyer networks. Dubai functions as the climate intelligence deployment centre, where technology, finance, and policy converge for governments, corporates, and sovereign registries across the Gulf, Africa, and the broader Global South.

“The carbon market does not need more brokers. It needs infrastructure: systems that turn raw emission data into auditable, bankable, and policy-aligned assets at the speed Article 6 now demands. The UAE is where technology, finance, and climate policy connect at global scale,” Dr. Ivano Iannelli, Strategic Lead, TRST01 UAE.

About Carbon Intelligence

TRST01 uses the term “Carbon Intelligence” to describe the convergence of carbon market expertise, AI-native data analytics purpose-built for carbon market applications, digital MRV infrastructure, and institutional policy advisory. The three-hub architecture reflects this model in practice: technology built in India, capital structured in Singapore, intelligence deployed from Dubai.

Operational Deployments

TRST01 served as technology partner for the Democratic Republic of Congo’s National Digital Carbon Credit Registry, one of two sovereign African registries launched within 72 hours at COP30 in Belém, Brazil in November 2025, built on the TRST01 architecture. TRST01 is also a joint venture partner in Malawi’s emerging carbon credit ecosystem. Both the DRC and Malawi are Global South sovereign markets engaged in active Article 6 implementation, where the TRST01 platform is currently deployed.

About TRST01

TRST01 is a global carbon intelligence and digital MRV firm operating across the UAE, India, and Singapore. The firm develops sovereign carbon registries, Article 6 technical advisory services, and AI-native emissions monitoring systems for governments, development finance institutions, and corporate clients, with a focus on Global South sovereign markets.

About Carbon Intelligence

Carbon Intelligence is the convergence of carbon market expertise, AI-native analytics, digital MRV infrastructure, and institutional policy advisory, enabling governments, corporates, and investors to convert emissions data into auditable, bankable, and policy-aligned assets. TRST01 is establishing Dubai as a dedicated Carbon Intelligence Centre serving the Global South.