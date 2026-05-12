How the VF MPV 7 Can Give Indian Families Three Summers of Near-Zero Travel Costs

As India’s EV market shifts toward premium family vehicles, the newly launched VinFast VF MPV 7 is attracting attention with its spacious design, modern technology and the promise of dramatically lower travel costs.

VinFast VF MPV 7 is attracting attention with its spacious design, modern technology and the promise of dramatically lower travel costs

India’s EV market is increasingly moving toward premium models with longer range, more technology and stronger ownership value, as higher-income buyers drive demand for better-equipped electric vehicles. At the same time, the broader market continues to show strong momentum, with EV sales recently reaching their second-highest monthly volume on record despite seasonal slowdowns.

Against this backdrop, the newly launched VinFast VF MPV 7 is beginning to attract attention among Indian families looking for a spacious three-row vehicle with significantly lower running costs.

After test driving the VF MPV 7 with her family in Gurugram, Priya M., a 41-year-old HR manager, said the car immediately changed how her family thought about road trips.

“We usually think twice before planning long drives because fuel expenses for a large family car add up quickly, especially during holiday season. With the VF MPV 7, it suddenly felt like we could travel more freely without constantly calculating diesel or petrol costs,” she said.

That feeling comes largely from the cost advantage of electric mobility. Assuming a family drives around 1,500 km per month, running a typical diesel MPV in India today could easily cost owners anywhere from tens of thousands to over INR 100,000 annually in fuel expenses alone, especially for families who frequently travel between cities or use their vehicle heavily every day.

By comparison, the VF MPV 7’s electric drivetrain dramatically reduces running costs. Even with regular home charging, electricity expenses remain only a fraction of what most diesel MPV owners typically spend on fuel. Combined with VinFast’s free charging support at V-Green stations until March 2029, many early owners could spend close to nothing on day-to-day energy costs for the next few years.

“My husband’s side of the family lives in Jaipur, so we regularly do highway trips from Delhi. We also move around a lot inside the NCR area,” Priya added. “If charging remains free for the next few years, that is money we would rather spend on vacations and our kids instead of fuel.”

The VF MPV 7 also benefits from the lower maintenance requirements typically associated with EVs. VinFast is offering free maintenance for 3 years or 36,000 km in India. The model additionally comes with a 7-year/160,000 km vehicle warranty and a 10-year/200,000 km battery warranty.

The MPV itself has been developed around practicality and family comfort. It offers a 517 km MIDC-certified driving range, three-row air conditioning, flexible 60:40 second-row and 50:50 third-row seating layouts, a multi-link rear suspension setup and connected features such as remote AC control.

A strong value proposition from the start

The VF MPV 7 also brings a different ownership experience compared with conventional MPVs. The electric powertrain delivers 204 PS and 280 Nm of torque, while features such as regenerative braking, selectable drive modes and connected car technology give it a more modern character than many traditional people movers in the segment.

Industry observers say that this combination of low running costs, good perfomance, and family-oriented packaging is helping the VF MPV 7 generate early momentum in India’s increasingly competitive MPV segment. Customers switching from ICE vehicles can currently receive support worth INR 196,000 under VinFast’s EV transition program.

Automotive enthusiast Rohit S., who recently visited a VinFast showroom in Delhi for a test drive, believes the value equation could appeal strongly to Indian families considering an upgrade.

“When you compare what you are getting for the money, the VF MPV 7 feels very competitive,” he said. “You have the space of a proper three-row family vehicle, modern EV technology, a long warranty package and significantly lower running costs. For many families, that changes the calculation.”

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in.