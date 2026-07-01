7 killed, over 15 injured after bus rams into truck, catches fire on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The accident happened near Dhanawda under the Kolwa police station area around 2:30 am when the bus, travelling from Rishikesh to Indore in Madhya Pradesh, reportedly collided with a trailer.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-mumbai-expressway-accident-news-7-killed-over-15-injured-after-bus-rams-into-truck-trailer-catches-fire-in-rajasthans-dausa-8462252/ Copy









Representational Image





In a tragic incident, seven people were killed, and several people were injured after a passenger bus rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district early Wednesday. According to the news agency PTI report, police stated that over 15 others were injured. The accident happened near Dhanawda under the Kolwa police station area.

The accident happened near Dhanawda under the Kolwa police station area around 2:30 am when the bus, travelling from Rishikesh to Indore in Madhya Pradesh, reportedly collided with a trailer. The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire. Dausa Superintendent of Police Piyush Dixit told PTI that five victims were charred to death in the blaze, while two others succumbed to severe head injuries.

Taking to X, Ashok Gehlot said, “The news of the deaths of several people in a horrific road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. May God grant them strength during this difficult time and provide peace to the souls of the departed. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”