Kerala Cricket Association lifts 3-year ban on S Sreesanth after former cricketer issues official apology

Former India speedster Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth, better known as S Sreesanth can return to cricket administration and the Kerala Cricket League after the Kerala Cricket Association decided to lift his 3-year ban on Wednesday. The sanction was imposed only last year following controversial statements made by the 2011 Cricket World Cup winner against the KCA.

Sreesanth had the ban lifted by the state association during their recent special general body meeting in Kerala with KCA officials voting unanimously to reverse the suspension. This decision came after the former Indian cricketer released an official statement where he issued an unconditional apology and expressed his regret for the public outburst last year.

Despite a bit of leniency, the KCA issued a clear warning to the former fast bowler that any future disciplinary breaches or repeated offenses would result in even harsher penalties.

“It was unanimously decided in the meeting to lift the ban. At the same time, the KCA warned Sreesanth that strict disciplinary action will be taken if he repeats such actions in future,” a KCA official said.

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The dispute dates back to the build-up of the KCL tournament last year. Sreesanth faced severe backlash for making derogatory and defamatory remarks against the KCA across various television and social media platforms.

The controversy specifically erupted during a televised debate regarding Kerala wicket-keeper Sanju Samson’s omission from the Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 which India went on to win in Dubai.

Sreesanth had defended Samson as he pledged to protect local Kerala players while accusing the state association of unfair treatment. This happened right after the KCA faced heavy criticism for dropping Samson from the state’s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. Many believed at the time that it ruined the wicketkeeper’s chances of making the cut for the Champions Trophy.

Initially, S Sreesanth defended his actions, arguing that he was just showing a basic act of kindness and support for a fellow local player rather than attacking the administration. He even took legal action by challenging the suspension imposed by the KCA in a munsiff court, but the court rejected his plea.

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With nothing to defend himself, Sreesanth chose not to further drag this issue and submit a formal apology to get his relationship back on track with the board.

The latest resolution brings massive relief for Sreesanth ahead of the domestic season. With the 3-year ban officially lifted, his future in cricket management seems secure. The 2007 T20 World Cup winner with India is now completely cleared to continue his off-field role as the co-owner of the Aries Kollam Sailors franchise.