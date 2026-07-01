Thermal drones to boost elephant conservation, cut human-wildlife conflict in Odisha

As part of its efforts to curb human-elephant conflict, the Forest Department has begun using thermal drone cameras to keep track of elephant movement, particularly after dark.





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Odisha govt has issued the use of thermal drones to keep a check on wild elephants. Image Credit: @Ahsan999544/X





Wild animals are having a hard time during the summer season. So much so that these animals have now started to enter cities and towns in search of food and water. The presence of these wild animals, especially elephants, in Andhra Pradesh has caused panic among people.

Now, in a major move to reduce human-elephant conflict, the Forest Department has started using thermal drone cameras to track elephant movement, especially during the night. Using thermal imaging technology, forest officials can now spot and monitor elephant herds even at night. This gives them valuable time to alert nearby residents and take preventive measures before the animals enter villages.

Risk of encounters increases at night

Forest officials believe the initiative will help bring down cases of human-elephant conflict, particularly during the night when limited visibility increases the risk of encounters. The real-time surveillance system will also allow teams to monitor elephant movement more efficiently and respond before the animals come into contact with people.

Odisha is using thermal drones to spot elephants by detecting their body heat, even in pitch darkness and dense forests. A smart move to reduce human-elephant conflicts. pic.twitter.com/FeF9aBqYj3 — Ahsan (@Ahsan999544) June 30, 2026

The use of thermal drones is also expected to reduce dangerous practices adopted by villagers to scare off elephants. In many places, people resort to throwing burning torches or fireballs at the animals during the night, increasing the risk of injuries to both humans and elephants. Forest officials say improved surveillance and quicker response will help prevent these situations and promote safer coexistence.

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Officials say thermal drone technology will enhance wildlife conservation by providing a safer and more efficient way to track elephant movement without disturbing the animals, especially in conflict-prone regions.

How will thermal drones help?

The thermal drone system enables forest officials to pinpoint elephant locations in real time, even in dense forests and low-visibility conditions. Since elephants are most active after dark, the technology provides an effective way to monitor their movement and reduce the chances of human-elephant encounters.

Early information on elephant movement enables forest officials to alert nearby communities and take timely preventive action. This not only reduces the chances of dangerous encounters but also ensures the animals can move safely through their natural habitat.