The Times of Bengal

Govt issues notice to Meta over WhatsApp usernames amid fraud concerns

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The government on Wednesday issued a notice to Meta regarding the rollout of the ‘usernames’ feature on WhatsApp in India, directing it not to roll out the feature until consultation on the matter is

Published: July 1, 2026, 8:23 PM IST






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Breaking News


The government on Wednesday issued a notice to Meta regarding the rollout of the ‘usernames’ feature on WhatsApp in India, directing it not to roll out the feature until consultation on the matter is over.

It further directed the company to furnish a detailed explanation on the ‘usernames’ feature within 3 days.


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This is a developing story.



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