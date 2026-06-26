The Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. Check alternate routes, roads to avoid, diversion points, parking details.





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Muharram Delhi Traffic Diversion: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; check alternate routes, roads to avoid, diversion points, parking details(Photo Credit: Representational)





Delhi Traffic alert: Attention, please! Delhiites, are you heading to a shopping mall or park this Friday? Then you must go through this article. The Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. According to the tweet published by the Delhi traffic police, in view of the Moharram (Tazia) Processions scheduled on June 26, special traffic arrangements, restrictions and diversions will be implemented at various locations across Delhi to facilitate the safe and smooth movement of processions.

Sharing a post on X, the Delhi traffic police wrote, “Special traffic arrangements and diversions will be in place across various parts of Delhi on 26.06.2026 to facilitate the smooth and safe movement of Moharram processions. Commuters are advised to avoid affected stretches, use alternate routes, plan their journeys in advance and follow the directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed on duty.”

Affected Stretches

Mehrauli–Badarpur Road (MB Road) – Hamdard T-Point to Khanpur T-Point

Pankha Road – Sagarpur T-Point to Uttam Nagar Chowk

Dabri–Palam Road – Palam Flyover to Karbala near MTNL Office via Dabri More

GTK Road – Azadpur Chowk to Mukarba Chowk

Central Delhi – Jama Masjid, Ajmeri Gate, Kamla Market, Paharganj, Jhandewalan, Inderlok, Shastri Nagar and Bara Hindu Rao

Outer Circle – Sansad Marg – Rafi Marg – Sunehari Bagh Road – Krishna Menon Marg – Tuglak Road Corridor

Traffic restrictions and diversion

Central Delhi (12:00 HRS TO 22:00 HRS)

Traffic diversions shall be enforced at Brijmohan Chowk, Gate No. 1 Jama Masjid, Subhash Cut (Cycle Market), Ajmeri Gate, Kamla Market Roundabout, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Paharganj Chowk, Inderlok Chowk, K.D. Chowk (Shastri Nagar Metro Chowk), Kamal T-Point and Bara Hindu Rao as per procession movement and prevailing traffic conditions.

Traffic towards Zakhira Underpass from Inderlok Metro Station shall not be permitted.

New Delhi area (16:00 HRS TO 22:00 HRS)

The following stretches shall remain under traffic restrictions:

Outer Circle from Outer CC–Chelmsford Road Crossing to Outer CC–Sansad Marg (Wrong Carriageway)

Sansad Marg up to NITI Aayog

Rafi Marg from NITI Aayog to Rail Bhawan Roundabout

Rail Bhawan Roundabout to Sunehari Masjid

Sunehari Bagh Road/Krishna Menon Marg up to Gole Methi Roundabout

Tuglak Road from Gole Methi Roundabout to Tuglak Road Roundabout and up to Aurobindo Chowk

Mehrauli–Badarpur Road (MB ROAD)

Traffic from Badarpur towards Khanpur/Saket shall be diverted at Hamdard T-Point via Guru Ravidas Marg.

Traffic from Guru Ravidas Marg towards Saket shall be diverted towards Badarpur at Hamdard T-Point.

Traffic from Saket towards Badarpur shall be diverted at Khanpur T-Point towards Chirag Delhi via Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg.

Traffic from Chirag Delhi/Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg towards MB Road shall be diverted towards Saket at Khanpur T-Point.

Traffic movement may not be permitted on Maharshi Valmiki Marg, Raja Ram Marg, Durbal Nath Marg and Baba Ramdev Road/Dakshinpuri Road.

Pankha Road

Half carriageway between Sagarpur T-Point and Uttam Nagar Chowk shall remain closed from 14:00 hrs to 20:00 hrs.

Dabri–Palam Road

Half carriageway between Palam Flyover, Dabri More and Karbala near MTNL Office shall remain closed from 14:00 hrs to 21:00 hrs.

GTK Road

Movement of commercial vehicles between Azadpur Chowk and Mukarba Chowk shall remain restricted/diverted from 17:00 hrs to 23:00 hrs.

No entry of commercial vehicles destined for Azadpur Mandi shall be permitted on the affected stretch during the restriction period.

No Parking and Towing Arrangements

No vehicle shall be allowed to halt or park on the above-mentioned restricted stretches and adjoining areas.

Improperly parked vehicles shall be towed away and parked at Traffic Pit Kalibari Mandir Marg, Traffic Pit in front of Bhairon Mandir and Mata Sundari Traffic Pit.

Diversion Points

Hamdard T-Point

Khanpur T-Point

Mukarba Chowk

Azadpur Chowk

Mahindra Park Red Light

Shah Alam Bandh Road

R.K. Ashram Marg

Gole Post Office Roundabout

Janpath Road Roundabout (Outer Circle)

Boota Singh Roundabout

Sansad Marg – Imtiyaz Khan Road Crossing

Windsor Place

Maulana Azad Road Roundabout

Moti Lal Nehru Place Roundabout

Rajaji Marg Roundabout near Sena Bhawan

Claridge Hotel Roundabout

Samrat Hotel/Bhinder Point Roundabout

Gymkhana Club Roundabout

Yashwant Place Roundabout

Alternate Routes