Muharram Delhi Traffic Diversion: Traffic to remain affected on these routes; Check alternate routes, roads to avoid, diversion points

The Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. Check alternate routes, roads to avoid, diversion points, parking details.
Published: June 26, 2026, 8:39 AM IST
Share Article
https://www.india.com/news/india/muharram-delhi-traffic-diversion-tazia-traffic-to-remain-affected-on-these-routes-check-alternate-routes-roads-to-avoid-diversion-points-mehrauli-badarpur-jama-masjid-ajmeri-gate-kamla-market-8457668/
Delhi Traffic alert: Attention, please! Delhiites, are you heading to a shopping mall or park this Friday? Then you must go through this article. The Delhi traffic advisory has released an important update. According to the tweet published by the Delhi traffic police, in view of the Moharram (Tazia) Processions scheduled on June 26, special traffic arrangements, restrictions and diversions will be implemented at various locations across Delhi to facilitate the safe and smooth movement of processions.
Sharing a post on X, the Delhi traffic police wrote, “Special traffic arrangements and diversions will be in place across various parts of Delhi on 26.06.2026 to facilitate the smooth and safe movement of Moharram processions. Commuters are advised to avoid affected stretches, use alternate routes, plan their journeys in advance and follow the directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed on duty.”
Affected Stretches
- Mehrauli–Badarpur Road (MB Road) – Hamdard T-Point to Khanpur T-Point
- Pankha Road – Sagarpur T-Point to Uttam Nagar Chowk
- Dabri–Palam Road – Palam Flyover to Karbala near MTNL Office via Dabri More
- GTK Road – Azadpur Chowk to Mukarba Chowk
- Central Delhi – Jama Masjid, Ajmeri Gate, Kamla Market, Paharganj, Jhandewalan, Inderlok, Shastri Nagar and Bara Hindu Rao
- Outer Circle – Sansad Marg – Rafi Marg – Sunehari Bagh Road – Krishna Menon Marg – Tuglak Road Corridor
Traffic restrictions and diversion
Central Delhi (12:00 HRS TO 22:00 HRS)
- Traffic diversions shall be enforced at Brijmohan Chowk, Gate No. 1 Jama Masjid, Subhash Cut (Cycle Market), Ajmeri Gate, Kamla Market Roundabout, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Paharganj Chowk, Inderlok Chowk, K.D. Chowk (Shastri Nagar Metro Chowk), Kamal T-Point and Bara Hindu Rao as per procession movement and prevailing traffic conditions.
- Traffic towards Zakhira Underpass from Inderlok Metro Station shall not be permitted.
New Delhi area (16:00 HRS TO 22:00 HRS)
The following stretches shall remain under traffic restrictions:
- Outer Circle from Outer CC–Chelmsford Road Crossing to Outer CC–Sansad Marg (Wrong Carriageway)
- Sansad Marg up to NITI Aayog
- Rafi Marg from NITI Aayog to Rail Bhawan Roundabout
- Rail Bhawan Roundabout to Sunehari Masjid
- Sunehari Bagh Road/Krishna Menon Marg up to Gole Methi Roundabout
- Tuglak Road from Gole Methi Roundabout to Tuglak Road Roundabout and up to Aurobindo Chowk
Mehrauli–Badarpur Road (MB ROAD)
- Traffic from Badarpur towards Khanpur/Saket shall be diverted at Hamdard T-Point via Guru Ravidas Marg.
- Traffic from Guru Ravidas Marg towards Saket shall be diverted towards Badarpur at Hamdard T-Point.
- Traffic from Saket towards Badarpur shall be diverted at Khanpur T-Point towards Chirag Delhi via Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg.
- Traffic from Chirag Delhi/Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg towards MB Road shall be diverted towards Saket at Khanpur T-Point.
- Traffic movement may not be permitted on Maharshi Valmiki Marg, Raja Ram Marg, Durbal Nath Marg and Baba Ramdev Road/Dakshinpuri Road.
Pankha Road
- Half carriageway between Sagarpur T-Point and Uttam Nagar Chowk shall remain closed from 14:00 hrs to 20:00 hrs.
Dabri–Palam Road
- Half carriageway between Palam Flyover, Dabri More and Karbala near MTNL Office shall remain closed from 14:00 hrs to 21:00 hrs.
GTK Road
- Movement of commercial vehicles between Azadpur Chowk and Mukarba Chowk shall remain restricted/diverted from 17:00 hrs to 23:00 hrs.
- No entry of commercial vehicles destined for Azadpur Mandi shall be permitted on the affected stretch during the restriction period.
No Parking and Towing Arrangements
- No vehicle shall be allowed to halt or park on the above-mentioned restricted stretches and adjoining areas.
Improperly parked vehicles shall be towed away and parked at Traffic Pit Kalibari Mandir Marg, Traffic Pit in front of Bhairon Mandir and Mata Sundari Traffic Pit.
Diversion Points
- Hamdard T-Point
- Khanpur T-Point
- Mukarba Chowk
- Azadpur Chowk
- Mahindra Park Red Light
- Shah Alam Bandh Road
- R.K. Ashram Marg
- Gole Post Office Roundabout
- Janpath Road Roundabout (Outer Circle)
- Boota Singh Roundabout
- Sansad Marg – Imtiyaz Khan Road Crossing
- Windsor Place
- Maulana Azad Road Roundabout
- Moti Lal Nehru Place Roundabout
- Rajaji Marg Roundabout near Sena Bhawan
- Claridge Hotel Roundabout
- Samrat Hotel/Bhinder Point Roundabout
- Gymkhana Club Roundabout
- Yashwant Place Roundabout
Alternate Routes
- Guru Ravidas Marg
- Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg (Alaknanda Road)
- Outer Ring Road
- Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg
- Jail Road – Tilak Nagar – Najafgarh Road
- Road No. 201 – Sector-1 – Power House – Dabri More
- Rani Jhansi Road
- Panchkuian Road
- Idgah Road
- Sadar Thana Road
- Vande Mataram Marg
- Shankar Road Roundabout