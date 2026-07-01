Maharashtra Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik likely to witness heavy rainfall, IMD issues alert

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms is expected in Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts of western Maharashtra.





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Maharashtra Weather Update





New Delhi: The monsoon has finally arrived in Maharashtra, prompting authorities to issue yellow and orange alerts for rainfall in several districts across the state. Officials have also advised citizens to exercise extra caution and carry umbrellas while stepping out of their homes. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the Palghar and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region. An orange alert has also been sounded for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane, and Mumbai. The rains are likely to cause disruptions in parts of the Konkan region.

The weather department has further added that light to moderate rainfall is expected in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik and Nashik Ghat areas in North Maharashtra. A yellow alert for rainfall is in place in Ahilyanagar district.

Maharashtra Weather: Here are the key details

A yellow alert has been issued for Palghar and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region.

An orange alert has also been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane and Mumbai.

The rains are likely to cause havoc in the Konkan region.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik and Nashik Ghat areas in North Maharashtra.

A yellow alert for rainfall is in place in Ahilyanagar district.

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms is expected in Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts of western Maharashtra.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani districts of Marathwada region.

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated thundershowers is expected in Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Dharashiv and Latur districts.

There is a possibility of monsoon arrival in Akola, Amravati, Buldhana districts of Vidarbha region with isolated thunderstorms and there is an orange alert.

There is an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

A yellow alert has been forecast for Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal and Washim districts.

Monsoon arrives in most parts of Uttarakhand

The Southwest Monsoon arrived in most parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The downpour has brought heavy rainfall and providing relief from heat and humidity. Announcing the monsoon’s arrival across the majority of the state, the Dehradun Meteorological Centre stated that conditions are favourable for it to reach the remaining areas within the next two to three days.

According to the centre, Dehradun recorded 57.8 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, while Champawat recorded 60 mm, Kalsi 49 mm, and Chakrata 14 mm. An ‘orange alert’ has been issued for Dehradun and Bageshwar districts, predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday.