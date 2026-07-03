How can we be healthier and what is needed in extreme weather

As West Bengal grapples with unprecedented summer temperatures and extreme weather events, an interactive session at the Press Club, Kolkata, brought together weather scientists, medical and environmental experts, and senior journalists to discuss ways to simplify and strengthen climate coverage in the media for larger public awareness. The panel urged reporters to also focus on escalating public health threats and the missing voices of marginalised frontline communities bearing the brunt of this climate crisis.The session held on Friday titled- The Future of Bengal: Impact of Heat & Extreme Weather aimed at highlighting how extreme heatwaves and extreme weather events were reshaping the state’s public health, economic, and social fabric. It was jointly organised by Asar Social Impact Advisors Pvt Ltd, Environmental Education Media Project (EEMP), and the Press Club, Kolkata. Providing details on working of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD), Dr. H.R. Biswas, Scientist-F at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre in Kolkata, decoded the shifting patterns of regional heatwaves. Dr. Biswas walked journalists through the complexities of IMD’s early warning systems and clarified critical meteorological terminologies, urging the media to use these tools to give communities more lead time to prepare for extreme events.The conversation shifted to impacts of heat on people during the presentation by Dr. Pratim Sengupta, a leading Kolkata-based nephrologist and Clinical Research Fellow from Boston, USA. Dr. Sengupta delivered a stark warning about the invisible toll that prolonged heat and high humidity take on the human body, particularly regarding kidney health and dehydration. He emphasised that frontline workers, outdoor laborers, and marginalised communities stand entirely unprotected from these physiological stresses, calling for immediate medical preparedness and policy-level interventions to protect vulnerable populations.“We need medical preparedness that recognizes extreme heat as a severe public health crisis.” he saidThe reality of rising temperatures was brought to life on screen through a special screening of the short film It’s Only 47°C. Starring Sharib Hashmi, directed by Tej Sisodia, and produced by Naseeruddin Shah, Anushka Shah (Civic Studios), and Harish Borah, the film provided a gripping narrative anchor for the afternoon’s key themes.Following the screening, a panel discussion titled “Beyond the Data: People, Narrative & Bengal’s Climate Reality” tackled the challenges of modern climate journalism. Moderated by senior journalist Ritwik Mukherjee, the panel featured experts like Prof. Abhijeet Chatterjee of Bose Institute, Swati Bhattacharjee Journalist and Researcher, Jayanta Basu climate Journalist) and Snehashis Sur President, Press Club Kolkata The workshop concluded with reporters and speakers mapping out collaborative strategies for future climate coverage. Key strategies included the necessity of integrating IMD early warnings into daily reporting before heatwaves peak. Experts also emphasized that extreme heat is an active public health threat that directly impacts health and strains local medical infrastructure. Finally, the panel noted that effective climate journalism requires reporters to actively seek out the voices of marginalised frontline communities, particularly women.



























